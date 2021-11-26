TABOR — The annual Christmas potluck for FCSLA Branch WO93/C.W. members and families is at noon on Dec. 5 at Beseda Hall in Tabor.
There will be a two-dozen cookie exchange, meeting, door prizes, honorees, games and refreshments.
All parishioners are invited to all activities. You are asked to bring a dish to share.
