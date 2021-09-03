South Dakota added 485 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
The death raised the state toll to 2,072. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, active cases rose by nearly 5% to 5,970, while active hospitalizations — after a one-day dip — climbed to 230, an increase of 12.
Yankton County recorded eight new positive tests and posted two new recoveries Friday, raising the number of active cases to 88. One new hospitalization was reported, the fourth this week.
Clay County added seven new cases, pushing its pandemic total above the 2,000 mark to 2,006. Two new recoveries were reported, giving the county 52 active cases.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Friday included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+6), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+2) and Union (+2) counties. Also, Douglas County’s case total was amended downward by one.
Union (+2) and Charles Mix (+1) counties also recorded new hospitalizations.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Friday posted 24 active cases (all students), up two from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 37 (+3), including seven on campus (no change).
The COVID-19 numbers for Mount Marty University have not been updated since Tuesday, when no active cases were reported.
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported the following cases: Yankton High School — 2; Yankton Middle School — 2; Beadle School — 2; Lincoln School — 1’ Webster School — 1.
Here are the number of active cases in area South Dakota counties, including the change from last Friday: Bon Homme County — 16 (+6); Charles Mix County — 69 (+8); Clay County — 52 (+24); Douglas County — 15 (+8); Hutchinson County — 18 (+5); Turner County — 36 (+9); Union County — 51 (+7); and Yankton County — 88 (+33).
