The Missouri River will contain enough water during the drought, but questions remain on the water’s accessibility to all, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Corps officials spoke Thursday about the continued drop in river levels. July runoff in the upper basin — above Sioux City — was 34% of average.
The entire Yankton region remains in either moderate or severe drought, with Boyd County in north-central Nebraska classified as extreme drought.
The updated 2021 forecast for the upper basin runoff is 14.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 57% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be the 10th driest year in the upper basin since 1898.
With such dropping river levels, some stakeholders may find it difficult to access the river for their water supply, according to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“There will be enough water. There is always going to be water in the river. But will there be water that people can take out?” he asked.
“There are conditions that might make it difficult to get water out of the system. Those include sedimentation … that could limit the water that gets to intakes. There could be some degradation in the channel that would lower the water surface elevation, those types of things that could compromise the reliability of any particular water intake.”
During the past month, Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton averaged 29,100 cubic feet per second (cfs). The current releases are 31,000 cfs and are scheduled to be raised to 31,500 cfs in the coming days.
The upstream Fort Randall Dam releases at Pickstown averaged 27,200 cfs during the past month. The releases are adjusted to allow for the downstream tributaries’ inflow before the river reaches Gavins Point, the last of the six dams on the upper basin.
In terms of downstream navigation, the Corps will maintain intermediate service levels, Remus said. At this point, the Corps will operate an eight-month navigation season ending Dec. 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River.
The July storage check indicated Gavins Point’s winter releases likely at a minimum level of 12,000 cfs. The winter release is based on the Sept. 1 system storage check.
“With an eight-month navigation season, we’re not reducing Gavins Point to 9,000 cfs this year,” Remus said.
The Corps hopes the advance notice of 12,000 cfs will allow stakeholders to prepare for the upcoming water levels, Remus said. With the lead time, they can take needed action to ensure access to water supplies, he added.
Some municipalities and other water users have indicated they could face problems with intakes if winter releases drop below 12,000 cfs, Remus said.
“We want to make people aware of what may happen this winter,” he said. “As we move through the summer, our expectations of 12,000 — or our confidence of 12,000 — is greater as we move through this year.”
As of Aug, 1, the system storage was 53.9 million acre-feet (MAF), or 2.2 MAF below the base of the flood control zone. The system storage is expected to decline further during the remainder of 2021.
The system’s storage decreased one million acre-feet during July, according to Corps engineer Kevin Grode with the Omaha office. “The forecast calls for below-average runoff for every month for the remainder of 2021,” he said.
The upper basin forecast calls for continued drier- and warmer-than-average conditions, Grode said. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) alert issued in mid-July indicated upper basin drought conditions are expected to persist, and some location’s drought may expand during August-October, he added.
Soil conditions in the upper basin are very dry, the Corps said, and drought conditions throughout the entire basin — particularly in the upper basin — worsened in July.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, approximately 75% of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing some form of abnormally dry or drought conditions, an increase of 10% since the end of June. The seasonal drought outlook, which extends through the end of September, shows drought conditions will persist or expand across the upper basin.
“Reservoir inflows in July have been declining due to the warmer and drier conditions in the upper basin,” Remus said.
Those factors play into decisions on Missouri River releases, such as Gavins Point, according to Corps engineer Mike Swenson in Omaha. The Corps looks at precipitation, runoff and projections, he added.
The entire upper basin has seen dropping water levels, Swenson said.
Fort Peck, Garrison and Oahe are a respective 3.5, 3.1 and 4.5 feet below the base of their respective flood control pools, he said. Fort Peck is expected to decline another 2 feet by the end of August and then hold at that level until mid-September.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Basin melted out in mid- to late-June, several weeks earlier than normal, according to a Corps press release. The mountain snowpack peaked above Fort Peck in late March at 86% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach peaked in late April at 96% of average. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.
The drought has impacted hydropower production at the Missouri River dams.
The six mainstem power plants generated 878 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in July. Typical energy generation for July is 961 million kWh. The power plants are expected to generate 8.7 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.5 billion kWh.
The Corps has scheduled fall public meetings Oct. 25-28 at several locations along the Missouri River. Locations and details will be announced next month.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.