Coping With The Fallout
The Boys & Girls Club is teaming up with Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services to help youth with recovery from the social and mental well-being issues created by the pandemic.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

What began years ago as a convenient way for counselors to visit student clients outside school has evolved with the COVID-19 pandemic into an effective mental-health support system for students at Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club.

The partnership between the club and Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (L&CBHS) began about four years ago with L&CBHS using the club as an alternate facility for its youth counseling services, Koty Frick, executive director of the Yankton Boys & Girls Club, told the Press & Dakotan.

