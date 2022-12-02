Coping With The Fallout

What began years ago as a convenient way for counselors to visit student clients outside school has evolved with the COVID-19 pandemic into an effective mental-health support system for students at Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club.
The partnership between the club and Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (L&CBHS) began about four years ago with L&CBHS using the club as an alternate facility for its youth counseling services, Koty Frick, executive director of the Yankton Boys & Girls Club, told the Press & Dakotan.
“When I came on, (L&CBHS) started doing a social-skills group,” she said. “They would do a first-through-third-grade social-skills group, a fourth- and fifth-grade social-skills group and a teen social-skills group.”
To participate, students simply had to have their parents sign a permission form, Frick said.
“It allowed the kids to go into a small group setting and have some guidance from licensed counselors on how to build their social skills and their confidence and emotional regulation skills, she said.
With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic also came concerns of the effects of isolation on mental health and well-being.
In Yankton, the existing partnership between the club and L&CBHS expanded to fill those needs in youth.
“When COVID hit, we had a great opportunity to receive an iPad from Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health because they were doing so many telehealth visits,” Frick said. “They said, ‘If you have any kids in crisis and they need to talk to a licensed counselor, even a crisis intervention, they can get on the iPad in your office and talk to (a counselor) about what’s going on.’”
Though virtual counseling was not ideal, the electronic lifeline was very helpful during the pandemic, she said.
But the need for mental health support has continued and increased.
“Post-pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of depression and anxiety,” she said. “We’ve also seen a lot of anger outbursts and our younger kiddos being withdrawn.”
L&CBHS certified counselors have trained club staff to identify behaviors that would merit referral for a mental-health screening and in mental health first aid,” Frick said. It includes the ability to identify concerning behaviors but also to interact with a suicidal child or one who is contemplating suicide.
“I’m seeing that my staff notice quite a bit more that they need to make referrals,” she said.
Concerning behavior can include withdrawal on the part of previously cheerful and outgoing children, increases in frequency and intensity of upsets over small things or taking a long time to calm down after being upset, Frick said.
Currently, many more children who frequent the club are already seeing counselors, Frick noted, and available mental health and well-being services have continued to expand, as well as referrals.
All referrals to L&CBHS begin with talking to a child’s family and getting their support and consent, she said.
“Anytime that (the club) is referring a youth with parent permission, we will work with them,” Tami Ambroson, L&CBHS Youth and Family Services director, told the Press & Dakotan. “We’ve been able to work with utilizing space at the club to meet with kids and provide therapy services, but we’ve expanded on that. We (now) have a staff member that goes in every Wednesday and completes social-emotional groups at the Academy site and at the traditional site.”
L&CBHS has also been partnering with the club in its youth diversion program. Through the program, young people who are having trouble with the law can be referred to the club by the State’s Attorney’s Office. The aim of the program is for club staff to build a positive relationship with those students and work to get them back on track, diverting future problems.
“We provide a mental-health assessment for every youth that comes through diversion,” she said. “Out of that assessment, we make recommendations for any additional mental-health services or supports that might be beneficial to the youth or the family.”
Both the Academy program and the diversion program started within the last two years and are growing, due to increased awareness and availability, but also pandemic fallout, Ambroson said.
“We have a great partnership in place and have been able to expand just through those discussions and that collaboration and communication,” she said. “Also, we’ve seen a significant increase in mental-health needs across the board, particularly with youth.”
Ambroson said counselors are seeing a significant increase in young people with anxiety and social needs, especially with young children just entering the school system.
“Without having been exposed to daycare or other places during the pandemic, youth are coming in without those social skills that they would have been exposed to in those settings prior to the pandemic,” Ambroson said.
Some of the basic skills that are missing can include how to communicate, how to communicate with peers and how to introduce yourself, she said.
Meanwhile, families say they are pleased with the progress that their children have made through the various mental well-being options available through the club, Ambroson said.
“Also, we’ve gotten a lot of feedback on the location (at the club) being so beneficial because we were able to go to their children rather than them having to worry about transportation or work schedules,” she said. “I think it really helps with that consistency and removing those types of barriers for meeting with their kids.”
Positive results also tend to show up in each child’s daily life, Ambroson said.
“The improvements that we see are in their daily functioning,” she said. “They’re back to attending school, talking with their friends and, if they work, they’re getting to their job consistently.”
As a mental-health service provider, collaboration with other community agencies and programs is important to L&CBHS, Ambroson said.
“The partnership that we have with the club really highlights that and shows how working together, being able to have that open, ongoing collaboration with community partners, allows us to have more impact on youth,” she said.
