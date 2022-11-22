SIOUX FALLS — AAA South Dakota is reminding drivers that this is the time of year when they are most likely to strike a deer, which can be both dangerous and, now, more expensive. We’re right in the middle of deer mating season, so the animals are more active and, therefore, more likely to dart into the roadway, increasing the risk of a potentially deadly collision.

In 2021 on South Dakota roads, 5,074 crashes involved an animal strike, with 85 people injured, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Animal related crashes were up more than 8% from 2020, and personal injuries increased 25% year over year.

