LINCOLN, Neb. — Qualified health care providers interested in receiving support through the Nebraska Telehealth Program now have until close of business on Monday, May 22, to apply for $1.5 million in available state funding.

The state extension (NUSF-57 P.O.7) coincides with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC’s) adjustment of its filing window from April 3 to May 1, for its Rural Health Care (RHC) 2023 funding year.

