South Dakota reported 313 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Yankton County snapped a streak of seven straight reporting days with double-digit case increases, posting just three new positive tests Thursday.
The new deaths recorded Thursday raised the state toll to 2,234. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
After a brief rise Wednesday, active cases continued their drop, falling to 5,493 (-71), while active hospitalizations climbed to 204 (+5). Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported.
Yankton County’s three new cases came after that seven-day streak in which a total of 115 new infections were reported. There were 13 new recoveries posted Thursday, dropping the number of active cases to 130, the lowest level since Oct. 4.
New cases reported in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +9.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Thursday reported four active cases (1 student, 3 staff), down three from Wednesday and the lowest level since Sept. 30. Seven people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported one active COVID-19, which was unchanged from Wednesday.
The DOH’s weekly COVID-19 update on state educational institutions showed the following:
• Among grade K-12 schools, there were 211 new infections reported last week (Oct. 17-23), down 10 from the previous week. Since the start of the fall semester on Aug. 8, there have been 3,256 total cases (2,647 students; 619 staff), with 2,829 recoveries;
• Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 19 new cases were recorded last week, down 12 from the previous week. For the fall semester, 419 cases have been reported (313 students, 106 staff), with 382 recoveries.
