PIERRE — Growing up in the 1960s, one of Joe Graves’ best childhood moments was his mother reading to him at bedtime.
“One of my favorite memories of her — and, believe me, the list is extensive — is being tucked in at night and listening to one of my favorite books,” he said of his Sioux Falls boyhood.
“These (moments) tended toward Dr. Seuss or one of his imprints. They were all books written with my 4-year-old reality in mind.”
But when Graves started learning to read, his mother turned to “Dick and Jane” books with few, short, easy-to-read words. She chose those books because they stressed phonics — “sounding out the words” — to make her young son a better reader.
“She did it, in other words, right,” said Graves, who became a lifelong educator. He has served as a teacher and administrator, most recently as the Mitchell school district’s superintendent.
Now serving as South Dakota’s education secretary, he’s launching a voluntary program across the state using phonics to promote better reading and literacy.
Graves spoke this week with the Press & Dakotan about why South Dakota needs to improve its students’ reading abilities. He also outlined the Department of Education (DOE) plan for achieving that goal.
“Our students perform better than many states,” he said. “However, our reading proficiency scores haven’t changed much in recent years.”
REACHING CHILDREN EARLY
South Dakota’s new program targets children at the earliest ages, as their reading skills provide a foundation for all future learning, Graves said.
“Up until about third grade, students are learning to read; after that, they are reading to learn,” he said.
Reading skills — or lack of them — will greatly impact a child’s entire life, Graves said.
“If you don’t learn to read well, you will continue to struggle for the rest of your life with jobs and educating yourself. Imagine trying to do something all the time, and it’s really a struggle with things. You keep away from it,” he said.
“But if you can read well, it’s also the same as reading easily. You will have an easier time in life, and better readers, in turn, read more.”
The Yankton School District has taken a progressive approach with its emphasis on early childhood education, Graves said. He commended the district’s efforts to meet the needs of its young learners.
In other school districts, students have shown their ability to learn multiple languages at an early age, Graves said.
“We have countries in the world where they wait until age 7 to make sure their children are ready for (reading), but that’s too long,” he said.
“We have (immersion classes) where children find it a natural thing to learn two languages at once. People are fearful that you will confuse them, but they have the synergy and learn from each other.”
RETURNING TO THE PAST
Graves described what he termed the “reading wars” in schools during past decades. Schools shifted away from phonics, which connected sounds to letters. Instead, they adopted the “whole language” approach where children are taught to recognize entire words and context.
“Whole language didn’t teach children how to read,” he said. “We had it right in 1955 (with phonics), but we got away from it.”
Now, the Science of Reading research has shown that phonics works better, Graves said.
The South Dakota DOE offers the literacy program free to South Dakota educators through federal American Rescue Plan funding, he said. The initiative is based on the Science of Reading research that has found phonics-based learning as the best approach, he added.
Participating schools receive support such as technical guidance, documents and free professional learning opportunities for staff. The training is available to every educator in a school, from paraprofessionals and teachers to school administrators.
School districts already invest money in their reading teachers and textbooks, Graves said. “(Our initiative) is a way of making those resources most effective,” he said.
A school district can choose the manner in which it implements its program and can also make use of online resources, Graves said.
“It depends on the district. If you have an elementary school with four teachers for grades K-3, you can do this pretty fast,” he said.
“When you have larger schools, then you’re multiplying the number of people getting trained. You can go through the course, and the district can do it fast or slow, whichever they want.”
Graves chose the voluntary approach rather than a statewide mandate. He noted South Dakota’s tradition of local control, and he believes school districts will more readily accept a program that is their choice and that they can tailor to their needs.
In addition, he believes school districts will see the success of early participants and then join the reading initiative.
EARLY SUCCESSES
Some South Dakota districts, such as Tea Area and Sisseton, are already using the phonics-based approach with great success, Graves said.
Tea Area Superintendent Jennifer Lowery, whose district borders Sioux Falls, said an elementary team piloted a reading curriculum in 2018-19. The pilot program determined a gap that needed direct phonics instruction.
In 2019-20, the Tea Area district adopted its reading curriculum and paired it with VoWac, a phonics program that focuses on grades 1-3, Lowery said. Now entering its fifth year, the Tea Area district continues to build on its foundation, she added.
“Our early elementary teachers have completed book studies which include podcasts and learning opportunities with each other,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
Lowery credits the literacy program’s leadership and success to Elizabeth Herrboldt (a Yankton native), who serves as the Tea Area district’s director of curriculum and instruction, along with principals and teachers.
Tonia Warzecha, the current Dakota Valley superintendent, served as Tea Area’s curriculum director from 2014-21, Lowery said. “Dr. Warzecha had a profound impact on the direction we took in 2018 and the study we have done in the Science of Reading,” she added.
Graves knows firsthand the phonics-based approach, as Mitchell secured a Reading First grant in 2001. The grant allowed the district to institute the Science of Reading approach.
“That approach, along with the hard work of our teachers, students and their parents, led to strong, positive results,” he said.
Graves recalled a moment, as an elementary principal, that showed him the power of reading in a child’s life.
“One of my favorite experiences was having a child read to me, when the light bulb turned on in their mind and they realized they could read a book,” he said.
Now, as the state’s top education official, Graves expects to see increases in students’ reading proficiency in schools that participate in the literacy program.
“All worthwhile things require hard work, and improvement will only come after a lot of hard work by South Dakota educators and those they serve,” he said.
“Knowing them as I do, I am confident that both are up to the task.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(1) comment
It's about time! Two generations worth of students have not had phonics as part of their elementary curriculum...and it shows! I'm in complete disbelief how few people know how to spell because they do not know the basic phonetics of the English language, nor the root meanings of words. Kudos to those who have made the decision to teach the children how to spell by sound, rather than by spell-check! I will be forever grateful for the quarter of phonics I received in both first and third grade when Nebraska still had it as part of their mandatory curriculum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.