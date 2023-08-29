Phonics
PIERRE — Growing up in the 1960s, one of Joe Graves’ best childhood moments was his mother reading to him at bedtime.

“One of my favorite memories of her — and, believe me, the list is extensive — is being tucked in at night and listening to one of my favorite books,” he said of his Sioux Falls boyhood.

Matt Fischer

It's about time! Two generations worth of students have not had phonics as part of their elementary curriculum...and it shows! I'm in complete disbelief how few people know how to spell because they do not know the basic phonetics of the English language, nor the root meanings of words. Kudos to those who have made the decision to teach the children how to spell by sound, rather than by spell-check! I will be forever grateful for the quarter of phonics I received in both first and third grade when Nebraska still had it as part of their mandatory curriculum.

