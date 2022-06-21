100 Years
Thursday, June 22, 1922
• With a new screened cottage now completed in the shade of Foerster Park, Yankton is ready to receive and entertain the hundreds of auto tourists of the season in a style that compares favorably with camp facilities in any other city. The cottage, of the bungalow type, is 20 by 24 feet in dimensions, facing Locust Street.
• A broad well graded road, with few curves and fewer heavy grades, will be completed on the Meridian Highway from Yankton to the Jim river north by July 4 if the weather man cooperates to a reasonable degree, the contractors figure. Then work will begin on the 10-mile stretch from the river north to the county line.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 22, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 22, 1972
• Frank Branaugh of Yankton, a registered lobbyist for the Department of South Dakota Disabled American Veterans, helped to secure the passage of two DAV bills at the 1972 session of the state legislature. The first one will give the Disabled American Veterans membership on the South Dakota Veterans Commission granting them a voice in conducting affairs of the commission. The second one amended the Vietnam Bonus Bill to provide full payment of a $500 bonus for a service related disability in the Vietnam area.
• Sacred Heart Hospital employees and medical staff people have sent nearly $1,000 to Rapid City Hospital employees who suffered losses in the recent flood disaster. Employees at the Yankton hospital collected $460 and that was boosted by $500 collected by the medical staff for the special fund.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 22, 1997
• No paper
