Teachers and staff members who have served the Yankton School District for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years as well as retirees were recognized at a Recognition Social held at Mount Marty University.
The following people are recognized for their years of service.
• 5 Years — Margaret Andera, Jason Clare, Brandon Colpitts, Alanna Davison, Kayle Diefenderfer, Kimberly Fluke, Dionne Hento, Darin Indahl, Cindy Ishmael, Lacey Kindle, Chelsea Law, Sandi Lyons, Scott Lyons, Billie McGill, Grant Nielsen, Angela Prendable, Jonathon Ulmer, Nicole Valnes, and Megan Viereck
• 10 Years — Andrea Indahl, Jennifer Kirchner, Trey Krier, Jill Larson, Tina Luttrell, Aimee Mors, Ginny Moser, Chad Newland, Melissa Rempfer, and Christine Shudak
• 15 Years — Michael Benson, Jason Bietz, Jackie Jerke, Jennifer Kapla, Kristi Kokesh, Kayla Loecker, Ana Schurman, Susan Wendte, and Lydia Wentworth
• 20 Years — Bret Johnson and Jason Savey
• 25 Years — Kelley Casey, Holly Gordon, Angie Luken, Peggy Marquardt, Sue May, Carey Mitzel, Sheryl Rehurek, Brett Sime, Cindy Somer, and Byron Williams
• 30 Years — Faydra Christensen, Kellie Holmstrom, Julie Koch, Susan Ray, and Donna Wagner
• 35 Years — Janet Morrow and Lynn Moser
• Marc Bies, High School Counselor, 32 years
• Janine Broscha, Middle School Teacher, 38 years
• Todd Carr, Middle School Teacher, 26 years
• Yvonne Huennekens, Beadle School Librarian, 34 years
• Allison Moon, Lincoln School Teacher, 36 years
• Lisa Opsahl, Stewart School Teacher, 37 years
• Doug Pesicka, High School Teacher, 38 years
• Cindy Somer, High School Attendance Secretary, 25 years
• Donna Wagner, Lincoln School Teacher, 30 years
The finalists for Yankton School District Teacher of the Year were Michelle Andrews, Jill Muth, Melanie Vlasman and Lydia Wentworth. The Yankton Teacher of the Year for 2023 is Michelle Andrews. Farm Credit Services sponsors the Teacher of the Year award.
The nominees for the Yankton School District Employee of the Year were Hannah Carda, Barry Hollman, Ryan Olson, Sara Osborne, Beth Pietila, Tracy Robinson, Lori Rust, Paul Sangster III, Cindy Somer, Kate Welter, Rich Wheeler, and Byron Williams. Ryan Olson, Head Custodian at Beadle School, was chosen as the 2023 Employee of the Year. Marlow, Woodward and Huff, Prof. LLC, sponsors the Employee of the Year award.
Thank you to Farm Credit Services, Mount Marty University, Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC, and Yankton School District Parent/Teacher Organizations for sponsoring the Yankton School District Recognition Social.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.