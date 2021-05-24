LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is accepting applications from interested Nebraskans to apply for appointment to the 911 Service System Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, June 1.
The Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), on matters concerning the implementation, coordination, operation, management, maintenance and funding of the 911 Service System as the state begins the transition to Next Generation 911.
Those wishing to apply will need to fill out a 911 Service System Advisory Committee Application found on Next Generation 911 page of the PSC website by close of business June 1, 2021.
The 911 Service System Advisory Committee meets as needed. A list of current 911 SSAC members can be found on the Next Generation 911 page of the PSC website.
