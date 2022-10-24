Cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats facing small businesses. According to a survey conducted by the U.S Small Business Administration, 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyber-attack. The challenges small businesses face are how to identify the cyber threats, protect their business, and respond better to cyber-attacks. According to the Cybercrime Magazine, 60% of small businesses that experience a cyber-attack are out of business six months later.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has invested in a pilot program at Dakota State University, Cyber Safe SD, to help small businesses with cybersecurity. Cyber Safe SD is a comprehensive cybersecurity program for small businesses in South Dakota which includes:
• Pen Tests: we will inform the small business of its cyber weakness;
• Vulnerability Scans: to inform the business where they are most vulnerable;
• Wireless Assessments: to inform the business the impact their wireless network has on their organizations cyber risk;
• Cyber Intelligence: we will monitor surface and dark-web sites to ensure we have all the intel to properly protect the business;
• Risk Assessments: we will conduct technology risk assessments for small businesses so they can understand the risk each IT asset introduces to their business;
• Phishing and security awareness training available for small businesses: phishing is one of the most-popular ways that bad actors compromise a business, we will help you train and test your employees to ensure they can protect your business;
• Security Training: throughout the next year, we will host virtual trainings along with in person trainings around throughout the state;
• Remediation: through a vendor of your choosing, we will help pay for part of your remediation expenses to ensure your business can withstand and weather cyber threats and attacks.
Cyber Safe SD is a free program for small businesses in South Dakota. To participate in the program, visit www.dsu.edu/SBACyber to sign up.
