100 Years Ago
Friday, September 22, 1922
• An American vulture, or “turkey buzzard”, a huge carrion bird, rarely seen in this region now, but a familiar object on the Dakota plains in pioneer times, has been shot in Yankton County. It is a fine, young specimen of the vulture family, measuring 5 feet 2 inches from tip to tip of its wings, as large as the ordinary eagle.
• The outlook at the bridge office this morning was as bright as the sun that was shining, officials said. A car of cement, a car of crushed rock and a car of coal were on the tracks, just arrived, and were being unloaded. Two hundred and fifty tons of concrete were put in Pier 8 yesterday, which is now down 15 feet.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 22, 1947
• Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Hielscher and the model T Ford touring car they have traveled in since it came from the factory in 1923 were weekend guests at the Hotel Bride in Yankton. They stopped here en route back to Seattle from their fifth trip across the United States because Mr. Hielscher wanted to see the town in which he had lived for a short time some 69 years ago.
• First frost of the autumn season visited the Yankton area overnight, and the light nip in the air took its toll among flowers and vegetable plants although it wasn’t severe enough to hurt fruit yields and the corn crop. Here at Yankton the thermometer went down to 32 degrees.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 22, 1972
• Peg Freng, 20, Mission Hill, was crowned Dakota State College homecoming queen Thursday night. The homecoming queen graduated from Yankton High School in 1970 and is a junior in physical education and biology.
• Selected by the YHS student body to reign over the 1972 Arickara Homecoming event today are Princess Deb Jacobsen and Chief Marty Gross. Chosen runners up to the royalty were George Padrnos and Deanna Gross.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 22, 1997
• In their third annual attempt to return the capital of Dacotah Territory to Yankton, several local characters convened a “democratic” territorial legislature. The events at Riverside Park Saturday were part of Dacotah Territorial Reunion festivities. Following a performance by Kyle Evans was a farcical melodrama full of local color and colorful characters.
• Rep. John Thune toured several proposed sites for Yankton’s new post office during a quick stop in town Saturday. Local Realtor Ted Mickelson drove Thune to several proposed sites, including the post office’s proposed 23rd Street site, the city’s proposed Second and Fourth Street site and a location on Second Street near the Meridian Bridge.
