Born Learning Trail Set To Open

A major enhancement to Westside Park is about to make its big debut to the public.
This weekend, a grand opening ceremony is set for the Born Learning Trail at Westside Park for Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the Born Learning Trail has been produced by the city and a number of local entities.
“The Born Learning Trail is a collaborative effort between Yankton United Way, Yankton Area Arts and the City of Yankton,” he said. “Yankton United Way brought the idea to us a few years ago for a couple of our parks. We all liked the idea but just never moved on it.”
However, a plan to update and refresh Westside Park provided an opportunity to pursue the concept.
“Once the master plan was approved for Westside Park, United Way thought it was a good fit and we pursued it a little more and also applied for some grants,” he said. “We received the ($15,000) AARP grant and that kind of spurred it on and got it moving into action.”
Larson said the addition is designed to facilitate learning across the generations.
“The trail is meant to make learning fun,” he said. “It’s supposed to be an inter-generational activity for parents, grandparents, young children and caregivers to those children to bring them to the park, walk on the trail, read the signs — the signs are both in English and in Spanish. There’s artwork painted on the trail by some of the signs. We’ll have some play features you’d see on a playground — but they’ll be stand-alone — installed by a couple of the signs before it’s all said and done. The idea is to get kids and adults on the trail, reading the signs, interacting and doing the learning activities they talk about on the signs.”
The project is made up of 10 signs accompanied by pieces of artwork along 500 feet of trail within the park. Additional benches and picnic tables are also being made available along the length of the trail. Some of the play pieces have yet to be added and will be finished in June.
Larson said there will be plenty of fanfare this weekend for the grand opening of the Born Learning Trail.
The event will include hotdog grilling, activities along the trail, prizes, a ribbon cutting and speeches from the parties that helped make the trail a possibility.
Larson said that the changes have already been greeted positively by many who have visited the park since installation began.
“The comments we’ve received — over the phone, through email, on social media — people have enjoyed the trail,” he said. “That park is already popular — because of the pond and the ducks and the geese — with families and little kids. Now, this only enhances it further.”
From here, city officials are hoping to tackle replacement of aging playground equipment in the park as the next project in the Westside Park master plan.
