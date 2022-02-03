Wakonda Farmer Offers His Hemp Success Story During SD Tour

WAKONDA — When industrial hemp was legalized in 2020 in South Dakota, John Peterson jumped at the opportunity to grow it on his Wakonda farm.
“For 20 years, I had been hearing that hemp has been used by many people for different products, and it was the cure all, save all (for many farmers),” he said. “Now that we could finally grow it here in South Dakota, I wanted to try it.”
Peterson was so pleased with the result that he not only plans another crop this year, but he is also constructing a hemp processing facility west of Wakonda.
Peterson shared his story Thursday about his Dakota Hemp business during a presentation at the Wakonda Legion Hall. He was joined on the program by Derrick Dohmann of Horizon Hemp Seeds of Willow Lake and Ken Meyer of A.H. Meyer and Sons of Winfred.
The three men are members of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association, with Meyer as president and Dohmann as vice president.
Besides their work with production, Peterson and Meyer are constructing facilities for seed and fiber. Dohmann is the only hemp seed dealer in the state and plans to build a processing facility for hemp seed.
The trio is conducting seven more information meetings around the state, including Feb. 11 in Yankton. They have sent more than 11,000 postcards to every farm residence in eastern South Dakota and report good response, with only one live meeting so far in Madison.
By sharing their knowledge and experiences, Peterson hopes to see the hemp industry grow quickly in the Rushmore State.
“We are trying to let farmers know what a unique situation they are in. Right now, there are only two hemp fiber processing plants in the United States, one in Kansas and one in Montana,” he said.
“By this summer, we will have two in eastern South Dakota alone — myself in Wakonda and Ken in Winfred — which doubles the number we now have in the entire nation. We’ll also have a hemp seed processing plant with Horizon in Willow Lake.”
Peterson thinks the state is poised to make a major move in the national hemp industry.
“We think that, if we can get close to our goal of 8,000 acres planted in the state this year, we will gain quite a bit of national attention and get some industrial hemp businesses moving into South Dakota,” he said. “(We’ll) finally get this long overdue crop to the consumers.”
Peterson’s story provides a powerful example of how hemp can succeed in South Dakota, Dohmann said.
“Last year, we had field days with guys like John who got out and stepped off the edge of the diving board, giving (hemp) a run,” Dohhmann said.
“In my opinion, it’s those stories like John that are making the difference. I can talk until I’m blue in the face, but here we have someone like John who has grown hemp and has found success. That kind of story speaks volumes.”
The three men emphasize hemp isn’t marijuana, as it contains only a miniscule amount, if any, of the THC that produces the high from cannabis.
For it to be categorized as industrial hemp, the crop has to test for 0.3% or less of THC, they said. If it’s over that amount, it’s categorized as cannabis or marijuana. For comparison, some high-end marijuana tests at 30% THC, or 100 times the limit for hemp, they said.
Meyer believes those concerns have been laid to rest.
“We don’t get the questions about how it’s different than marijuana. We’re way past that,” he said. “People are wondering how to grow it, where they can sell it. That’s a different conversation than we would have had three years ago.”
Peterson raised 40 acres at first and provided advice for the beginning hemp farmer. He recommends starting smaller, so the producer uses the initial crop as a learning experience, particularly in how the farm machinery will handle the crop. Most of the seed and fiber can be planted and harvested with machinery already owned by the farm, with no need for specialized equipment.
However, Peterson admitted hemp can prove especially challenging to harvest. As a very fibrous crop, hemp tends to wrap around the rotating parts of machinery
“The first day of combining, I made it about 100 yards and spent the next six hours pulling the fiber out of the back of the combine,” he said. “That day didn’t go so well, but in general, of the last 15 years, I have had more fun learning about this crop than any other plant.”
The hemp growing season generally runs from May through September, making it a 100-day crop, Peterson said. Hemp is usually planted after corn and soybeans but is harvested before those two crops, he said, adding he plans to increase his crop to 160 acres this year and add hemp to his field rotation.
When it comes to input costs, Peterson figures this year’s crop will require $70-$80 an acre for seed, and fertilizer will likely run $150-$200 an acre based on increased prices from last year.
Hemp requires less fertilizer than corn, and neither pesticides nor insecticides can be used on hemp.
At harvest, the top two feet of the plant are combined and the seeds collected from it. The typical seed yield will be 25-35 bushels an acre, which translates to 1,000-1,600 pounds per acre.
Hemp is bringing a very good market price, especially compared to other crops, Peterson said. The current contract price for hemp in South Dakota is $24.20 per bushel, or 55 cents a pound, while soybeans are hovering around a record high of $15 a bushel, he said. If the hemp is organic, the contract price doubles to $48.40 per bushel.
“On top of that, you get the fiber from the lower part of the plant that has been averaging 2-3 tons per acre in South Dakota,” he said. “The price in South Dakota has been running $210 per ton.”
Hemp harvests at around 20-25% moisture and needs to be dried down to 8-10% moisture, Peterson said. “You dry it down with air, and it dries down quickly — much easier than corn or soybeans,” he said.
South Dakota provides ideal climate for hemp, Meyer said. “One of the things we’ve learned is that we’re in a sweet spot because we have enough moisture but not too much,” he said.
While enjoying success growing hemp, Peterson said he soon realized the need for a processing facility, so he decided to build one.
“When people hear about a processing plant, they think of big city blocks, but this will be more the size of a machine shed. Our family will own and operate it,” he said.
Meyer believes he needs 1,000 contracted acres to start his facility, adding more shifts of workers as the state grows its crop numbers.
Dohmann estimates he would need 4,000 acres to get started and could handle up to 12,000 acres, with the facility built to the size needed five or six years down the road.
The three men point to the tremendous variety of uses for hemp, from clothes and livestock feed to construction material and animal bedding. Plastics could become another huge use, and the high protein content makes it a good product for human consumption, they said.
The South Dakota Legislature and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) have shown tremendous support for the hemp industry in the state, the men said, noting the presence of SDDA staff member Rick Geppert at Thursday’s meeting.
Peterson’s example will fuel hemp interest in South Dakota, Dohmann predicted. “John proved that the genetics works in Wakonda, and we can certify that this stuff is going to work,” he said.
Peterson’s success shows hemp holds a promising future in the Rushmore State and could attract not only more producers of the crop but also hemp-related businesses, Dohmann said.
“It’s one thing when you get results from Canada 600 or 800 miles north in a different latitude. You wonder if it will do the same thing here,” he said. “But so far, we’ve proved it will and can be successful here in South Dakota.”
