The Yankton Area Summer Band will begin its 37th season on Tuesday, May 30, at the amphitheater in Riverside Park. Musicians, listeners, anyone that enjoys being outdoors or live music is encouraged and invited to attend.
Musicians are welcome to join in for practice at 6:30 p.m., take a short break around 7:30 p.m., then play in the official concert at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.