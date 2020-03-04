The next Yankton Area Diabetes Support Group will be held March 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Pavilion, conference room 1, on the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital campus.
The topic is “Medication Management for a Happy Heart.” Get tips to help you stay on track with you medications and how to manage multiple medications that help you control your diabetes and prevent complications like heart disease.
All are welcome to attend.
