PIERRE — Danger is always a possibility for South Dakota’s volunteer firefighters. That’s why Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation in March appropriating $5 million to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) “for the purpose of purchasing individual firefighter safety equipment.”

The deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 1.

