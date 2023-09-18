PIERRE — Danger is always a possibility for South Dakota’s volunteer firefighters. That’s why Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation in March appropriating $5 million to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) “for the purpose of purchasing individual firefighter safety equipment.”
The deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 1.
The DPS State Fire Marshal’s office in partnership with the South Dakota Firefighters Association announce the availability of grant funding for Volunteer Fire Departments (VFDs) whose membership is at least 70% unpaid and volunteer firefighters. Grants can be used to purchase personal protective equipment for firefighters such as helmets, coats, pants, gloves, boots, breathing apparatuses, and other personal gear.
VFDs across the state reported a significant drop in local donations as the pandemic stalled fundraising efforts for two years. As a result, key equipment purchases and replacements, including personal protective equipment, were delayed, or even canceled altogether.
Volunteer Fire Departments can expect to receive a paper copy of the application packet via U.S. mail and e-mail.
