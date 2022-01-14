Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at three legislative cracker barrels sponsored by Yankton Thrive.
The dates for the 2022 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 29
• Saturday, Feb. 12
• Saturday, March 5
The cracker barrels will be held at the City Commission Room at CMTEA (1200 W 21st Street) beginning at 10 a.m.; enter through west door. These will be facilitated events moderated by Nick Moser. Questions may be submitted prior to each event to Becky Wiswall at becky@yanktonsd.com, or by calling Yankton Thrive prior to the events 605-665-3636.
Cracker barrels are held during the South Dakota State legislative session. This event is an opportunity to ask questions and join in discussion that affect businesses with our District 18 representatives: Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens.
For more information, contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit www.yanktonsd.com.
