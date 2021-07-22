CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 3-9, 2021
Allen Lee Vanbeek, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Israel Sanchez, Ainsworth, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Terrance McCarty, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Calvin Eugene Hunhoff, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Justin M. Grosshuesch, 1512 College St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; $802.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by indictment; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Carl Wilfred Stohr, 811 Park St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Joseph Daniel Mazour, 302 Greenview Dr., Apt. 10, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Steven Alan Drotzmann, 623 Augusta Cir., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dakota James McCloud, 1702 W. 31st St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Garrett Michael Sorensen, Schuyler, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andrew Dowling, Hartington, Neb.; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $765.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Samantha Elaine Franklin, Box Elder; Forgery; $372.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Forgery (5 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor.
Laray Slate, 508 E. 8th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jeremy John Fischer, Lesterville; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ademir Tabera Guerra, Tampa, Fla.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Samantha Sully, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Mallory Rose Jansen, 609 Broadway Ave., Apt. 3, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information.
Timothy Scott Burzine, 804 Belfast, Apt. 4, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Shelly Marie Conway, 156 Quarry Pines Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Alex Braun, Sleepy Eye, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Allurah Sasse, 2401 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joy Janis, 2400 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Logan Patrick Sapp, 804 Birch #4, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 5 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $707.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 5 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Nyadher Gai Arou, 903 Douglas Ave., Apt. 4, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Johnathon Michael Knox, Saint Francis; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Seth Kooper Boocock, Sioux Falls; Escape by prisoner-second degree; $927.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 2 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tobie Jean Mariano, 3204 Halley Street #2, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $196.50; Jail sentence of 20 days suspended; Identity theft; $547.46; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400.
Debra Branaugh, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nathaniel Wieseler, St. Helena, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mary Jo Elizabeth Nesmith, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Manuel Enriquez, 1004 W. 10th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nicholas Stephen Aungie, Wagner; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin Brandt, Sioux City, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
James John Otruba, Sioux Falls; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $249.75.
Jesus Ne Montes, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Kyle Steven Lucht, 2003 Roberts St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cory Scott Gullikson, Gayville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
