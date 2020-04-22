PIERRE — South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is looking for experienced law enforcement officers for its next recruiting class.
But The Patrol is focusing on recruiting specifically those who are already certified law enforcement officers. The new “fast track” academy will reduce the amount of classroom and field training time as a way to avoid training redundancy. Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller made it clear that does not mean there will be a reduction in the training needed to become a trooper.
Col. Miller said, “These certified officers have a level of experience that you can’t get in the classroom, and we value that. Our goal is to avoid repeating the same training they have had before and get them on duty as Highway Patrol troopers as soon as possible.”
Unlike the standard Highway Patrol academy, the fast track academy will be four weeks of classroom training in Pierre and the rest in the field. Total training time will be 3½ months compared to the standard academy which takes about six months.
“We believe this process, which has been used in other states, will not only be attractive to potential candidates but also their families,” said Col. Miller. “The new troopers will be away from home less due to shortened academy time and truncated field training time. We also plan to work with the troopers to have both their field training time and their permanent duty station as close to their current home as possible.”
Reciprocity and certified candidates also will receive a $5,000 hiring incentive from the Highway Patrol.
The application closing date is Monday, April 27. The job posting can be found here: https://dps.sd.gov/safety-enforcement/highway-patrol
