BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University Concert Choir will embark on its fall tour, “All Creation Sings,” with 11 total performances starting Sunday in Sioux Falls and culminating at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 with a home concert at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center.
The choir, under the direction of Laura Diddle, will perform music that celebrates creation in all forms at venues across South Dakota and Iowa over the next week.
The choir’s first three performances are in Sioux Falls, starting with a 7:30 p.m. Sunday concert at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls.
Monday starts with a morning performance at Lincoln High School and an afternoon performance at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Then the choir heads to Iowa for a 7:30 p.m. Monday concert at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.
On Tuesday, the choir has morning performances at Sioux City’s East High School and Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School in Mapleton, Iowa, followed by a 7:30 p.m. concert at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola, Iowa.
Wednesday brings the choir to a morning performance at Clarke Community Schools in Osceola, Iowa, and then back to South Dakota for an afternoon performance at Yankton High School. The singers’ day ends with a 7 p.m. concert at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp.
Finally, the choir returns to Brookings for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Larson Memorial Concert Hall on the SDSU campus.
No admission will be charged at any concert.
Area members of the choir include Lizzy Riley of Yankton and Caden Fischer of Olivet.
