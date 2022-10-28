BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University Concert Choir will embark on its fall tour, “All Creation Sings,” with 11 total performances starting Sunday in Sioux Falls and culminating at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 with a home concert at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center.

The choir, under the direction of Laura Diddle, will perform music that celebrates creation in all forms at venues across South Dakota and Iowa over the next week.

