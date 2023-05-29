TYNDALL — A Scotland man may change his plea this week on triple murder charges in a November 2021 shooting at a Scotland residence.
Francis Lange, 43, is scheduled to stand trial July 24-Aug. 4 in Yankton on three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and firearms charges.
The first-degree murder charges are a Class A felony with a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
The state has filed a notice of intent not to seek the death penalty on those charges.
The deadline has passed for a plea deal, and Lange has previously indicated he wants a jury trial.
However, that could change this week, based on court records.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering had set a May 23 date for a pre-trial conference, but the proceeding was canceled. Now, a change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
The new hearing marks the latest development in a case that has now lasted for more than 18 months.
Lange is charged with entering his former residence and shooting five people, including a 5-year-old girl. Three people died at the time, along with a woman who later died. The girl is now 7 years old, according to court records.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity. He has completed a mental evaluation, which has been provided to the court.
The shooting deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents.
Those injured included Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Vicki Monclova, 57, died Sept. 14, according to her obituary received by the Press & Dakotan.
“Vicki succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal shooting of her family November 9th, 2021,” the obituary said.
However, authorities have not yet publicly attributed her death to the shootings. Court records did not indicate any changes in the charges to reflect Vicki Monclova’s death.
This week’s change of plea hearing holds interest outside of Bon Homme County.
Earlier this year, Gering granted a defense motion for a change of venue, or trial location. The defense argued Bon Homme County’s population was too small for seating a jury, further reduced with too many people connected to or familiar with the case.
Many Bon Homme County residents have already formed an opinion on the case, the defense added.
Gering disagreed with the defense contention that media coverage — including the Press & Dakotan — has made it impossible to seat an unbiased jury.
The defense did not state a preferred location for a new venue.
In its response, the prosecution sought to keep the trial in Bon Homme County where the alleged crimes occurred or as close as possible.
In her decision, Gering moved the trial to neighboring Yankton County. She cited its larger population as providing a better chance for seating an impartial jury.
While the trial would be held in Yankton County, pre-trial proceedings will remain in Bon Homme County.
Gering has allowed two weeks for the upcoming trial. At the outset, possible trial dates were discussed, including some as late as this fall. Possible concerns included delays that could push the trial’s start into 2024 and involve a new jury pool.
Gering said she preferred an earlier date over a later one. Lange has already remained an extended period of time in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, she noted.
“I want to make this case a priority,” the judge said. “Mr. Lange has been in custody, and I prioritize cases where someone is in custody.”
In a probable-cause affidavit, a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer reported his findings when he responded to a 911 call about the shootings.
Law enforcement and paramedics arrived at the scene and located three unresponsive individuals. They reported there were no signs of life from Librado Monclova and Angela Monclova. Diane Akins was transported to the Scotland hospital and later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
“It was determined that the child and Vicki Monclova had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital,” the affidavit said.
“The responding officers reported seeing a handgun magazine and what appeared to be fired 9mm pistol shell casing/cartridges on the floor inside the residence.”
Besides the murder charges, Lange faces the following:
• two counts of first-degree attempted murder, a Class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine;
• two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony with a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence;
• two counts of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail on $2 million cash bond.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.