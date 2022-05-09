Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Leonard Sorenson, 62, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronald Johnson, 58, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Marla Beermann, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Craig Caruthers Sr., 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for false reporting to authorities.
• Kelly Clarkson, 54, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Gabriel Martinez, 46, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for driving under the influence, maintenance of financial responsibility, driving without a license, lane driving and open container in a motor vehicle.
• Robert Reid Jr., 31, Yankton, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
• Emma Corbett, 49, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
• Cayden Wunder, 18, Vermillion, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Devon Frederick, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Aaron Larson, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Stacy Foote, 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Latisha Marcus, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for false reporting to authorities.
• Sigmund Brandt, 24, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for substitution of license plates, driving with a suspended license and maintenance of financial responsibility.
• Jose Ortega III, 22, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Jacob Myers, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.