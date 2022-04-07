TABOR — Tabor will celebrate its 150th anniversary as a town on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The actual town site was purchased on April 15, 1872, by the Tabor Literary Society from Johanna Kocer. Each member of the Society was given a lot by random drawing. Thirty-seven different family names were recorded as owners.
During the one-day celebration, direct descendants of the original town site owners will be recognized at a program which will be held in Beseda Hall. Any direct descendants are asked to register in Beseda Hall on the day of the celebration.
The following names were recorded as original owners of lots in the town of Tabor: Blachnik, Frank, Sr., and Charles; Bouza, John Bouza; Cansky, Joseph; Carda, Vaclav; Chromy, John; Hakl, Frank and John; Hala, Frank; Honner, Linhart; Horacek, Matt; Houska, Frank; Hruska, John Sr., John Jr., Joseph, and Frank; Janda, Vaclav Sr., Vaclav Jr., and Sophie; Koast, Peter; Kofranek, Anne; Kocer, Anton, Johanna, John, and Vit; Koletzky, Albert, Jacob, and Mary; Kostel, Thomas; Koupal, Frank; Kozel, Vaclav; Kral, John; Kudrna, John; Marek, Vit; Melichar, Albert; Novotny, Joseph & Matous; Payer, Jakub; Petrik, Vaclav; Rotschadl, Anton; Sedlacek, John; Soukup, Frank; Souhrada, John, Matt, and Thomas; Srstka, Steven; Sykora, Frank and Thomas; Svarc, Frank; Svancara, Anton; Vyborny, Joseph & Vratislav; Wagner, Albert, Joseph, and Vit; and Welfl, Frank.
Now would be the time to start checking your genealogy to determine whether or not you might be a direct descendant of any of the original owners of the town of Tabor. A map of all the lots and owners of the lots will be on display in Beseda Hall by the registration table. Registration will take place all day on April 23.
The day’s activities start at 9 a.m. and continue until dusk with self-guided tours of building sites and graves of original town site owners. Pictures of buildings that were on the two blocks of Tabor’s main street throughout the past 150 years will be displayed. The pictures will be located on the site where the building originally stood. Graves of the original town site owners buried in Tabor have been located and marked in the St. Wenceslaus cemetery and a self-guided tour can also be taken of the cemetery. St. Wenceslaus Church will be open for tours from 9 a.m. until Mass at 6:30 p.m. Tabor’s own Rev. Charles Cimpl will co-celebrate Mass with Rev. Mark Lichter and Bishop Donald DeGrood.
A kolache and coffee may be purchased in Beseda Hall starting at 9 a.m. Items relating to the town’s history will be available for sale in Beseda Hall and the Czech Heritage Museum. Loving Hands Creations will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with all types of Czech items available for sale. The Czech Heritage Park and museum and the Blachnik museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. for tours.
The Keg will be serving pork, dumpling and sauerkraut meals starting at 11 a.m. until out. A program will start at 3 p.m. in Beseda Hall with posting of the colors, welcomes given, 1890 Band concert, introduction of dignitaries, a short history of the town, a re-enactment of the purchase of the townsite, family farms recognition, “Countdown to Czech Days” drawing, Beseda Dancers, singing, and a no host social. Lunch will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A historical PowerPoint presentation during lunch will also be shown, 6:30 p.m. Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church, concluding with a free dance with Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons from 8 p.m. until midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.