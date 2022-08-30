100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 31, 1922
• There were 10,000 people in Yankton yesterday for the second day of the Yankton county fair, according to the estimates of those expert in calculating crowds and to the figures checked wherever possible. There were between 5,000 and 6,000 who went into the stock pavilion to see the exhibits, and Capt. Joseph Giesler reports the biggest day in the 23 years he had been operating the pontoon bridge across the river into Nebraska.
• Work on the grade for the Nebraska approach to the Meridian Highway Bridge over the Missouri river at Yankton, progressing well toward completion, will be speeded up with the addition of another 50 horse power pump engine to the equipment on the barge across the river. There is a 90 horse power engine there now running an 8-inch pump and the new engine, which was being taken across the river on the B.A. Douglass this forenoon, will handle a six-inch pump on top of this.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 31, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 31, 1972
• Sacred Heart School has a new look as the students returned to classes today. The building has been renovated extensively; the classrooms have all been painted, there are two new classroom areas where the wasted space of hallways used to be, and the building has been carpeted.
• About 1,200 were on hand for the Bon Homme-Yankton Electric annual meeting here Wednesday to elect new directors and hear reports on the rural electric cooperative’s operation. A new director was elected from District 8 of the coop as Bill Fejfar of Tabor outpolled incumbent Thomas Kronaizl of Tabor.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 31, 1997
• No paper
