Cultivating Opportunities

If the goals of farming include growing crops and cultivating an understanding of the work that farmers do, embracing agritourism could help farmers and their communities achieve both.
Agritourism is a new word for an old idea: invite people from urban and suburban areas to rural areas and farms to experience agricultural life. A hundred years ago, that might have meant paying to stay at a dude ranch for a week. Today, it can mean anything from letting people gather fresh eggs from the hen house to hosting stargazing events in the great outdoors at night.
Yankton Thrive and the Lewis & Clark Resort will be hosting “Making Agritourism Work For You,” an informational event geared toward Yankton-area farmers and ranchers. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. May 25 at the Lewis & Clark Resort Lodge, located west of Yankton at 43496 Shore Drive. There is no cost to attend.
A panel of area business operators will be on hand to share their experiences with agritourism. Panel members include:
• Leilani Grobschmit of Prairie Heirloom Farm in Tyndall. The farm sells cut-flower bouquets and heirloom produce from May through the end of October;
• Ryan Heine of 6th Meridian Hops Farm, a local family-run farm that grows and sells hops and hosts hospitality events for brewers and visitors;
• Nancy Kirstein of Good Earth Farm, a vegetable farm in Lennox that grows produce for “people and pizza,” and hosts regular pizza night events;
• Molly Nedved of ‘Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, a local farm that offers outdoor and farm-oriented activities and food.
Speaking more generally about agritourism will be Jacey Ellsworth of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, now called Travel South Dakota, and SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Peggy Schlechter.
“We’ll be talking about, ‘How does agritourism fit visitor demand and what are visitors to the state looking for?’” Schlechter said. “We’ll also be talking a little bit about, ‘How could agritourism contribute to the economy and what are some benefits of agritourism to the local community and to the farmer ranch operators in general?’”
The reasons why a farmer might be interested in agritourism vary and aren’t always immediately obvious, she said.
“Maybe there is a family member — whether it is a child — that maybe wants to come back to the farm and ranch operation but it doesn’t really make enough money to support another family. This might be a way that allows that extra money,” Schlechter said. “A spouse that works an off-ranch or off-farm job maybe says, ‘You know what? I don’t have to leave the farm or ranch. I could do this as my job and make money.”
Also, many ag operators are interested in helping to educate people about farming or ranching and giving them the opportunity to connect to the soil and to nature, she said.
“It used to be that everybody had grandpa and grandma on the farm or maybe an uncle, but that is not the case anymore,” Schlechter said. “In fact, it’s very rare that people have an uncle or somebody that they’re close to, a relative, on a farm that they can go visit. So, visiting an agritourism location might be the only way they even get a chance to do that.”
Agritourism can involve interacting with animals, helping out on a farm or ranch or even just being able to be in a field, she said.
“It could be photography workshops. It could be stargazing,” Schlechter said. “Well over two-thirds of the people in the United States now live in a place where they cannot see stars. It’s a really big deal being able to go somewhere where it’s really dark, on private land and have that quiet.”
Agritourism doesn’t have to involve traditional farm and ranch activities, like giving rides in a combine, but it can,” she said.
“If you’ve got a place where there’s a lot of birds and a good variety, especially certain times of the year, bird watching can be a big thing,” she said. “(Also), you might have some photo opportunities for people. I’m thinking of things like sunflower fields.”
People would likely also be interested in touring a variety of places where they can stop and take photos while also learning, Schlechter said.
“Agritourism is here, and there are so many opportunities out there, especially for ag producers,” Jay Gravholt, tourism director of Yankton Thrive told the Press & Dakotan. “So, let’s light a fire in them to try something on the side, try something different.”
