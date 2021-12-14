Get Ready For The Wind!

Hang on to your hats Wednesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for the region from noon Wednesday through midnight Thursday morning. Powerful southwest winds of 25-35 miles per hour (mph) are expected, with gusts up to 70 mph possible. The highest threat for the strongest winds will be late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected,” the NWS said on its website. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
The NWS added the people should “avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
There is also a chance of rain later in the afternoon, as well as a possible isolated thunderstorm. That precipitation could transition to snow before clearing out late, but wind gusts of up to 60 mph are still possible.
This is part of a major Pacific weather system that is responsible for wind/weather watches, warnings and advisories being issued across numerous states in the central and western parts of the nation.
The storm could potentially spawn tornadoes as far north as Nebraska.
Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of western and northern South Dakota due to light snow potentially whipped around by strong winds.
The mercury in Yankton is expected to approach the mid-50s today before a cold front comes racing through late in the afternoon.
Thursday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-30s, but with winds still possibly gusting up to 30 mph.
For forecast details, see page 2.
