Yankton City, County Recorded Big 2021 For Building Permits

One area that has seemingly weathered the various storms faced by the region over the last five years best is building permits.
The city and county of Yankton have faced drought, flood and COVID and have, for the most part, posted records, above-average years, exceeded previous years or held their own in terms of permitting.
Last year was no exception.
In Yankton County, $16,942,130.75 in permit valuations were recorded in 2021, effectively doubling the $8,252,913.67 recorded in 2020. This came from 133 permits filed in 2021, 38 more than were recorded in 2020.
Meanwhile, the City of Yankton recorded $44,779,945.85 in 2021 off of 331 permits.
Not only was this well ahead of the $32,405,693 recorded in 2020, Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that the year had another major significance.
“When you dive into the numbers, it’s the best private, for-profit sector year the City has ever had,” he said. “The other good years were buoyed by large projects completed by the City or nonprofit entities.”
He said that 2021 was the third best year for permit valuations in history.
“We’re really encouraged by the strength of the private sector,” he said.
Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter told the Press & Dakotan a number of factors drove the permitting surge in the county.
“The weather was pretty decent,” he said. “We didn’t really have flooding to deal with. We have a lot of out-of-staters moving into the west Yankton County area. And with the price of lumber and everything last year, we had a pretty good amount of total permit fees and estimated values.”
Some of the biggest builds in the county included a business storage building valued at just over $1.9 million and single-family residences that ran in the $300,000-$815,000 range.
Housing also proved to be a winner in the city.
Mingo noted that permits were issued for 31 single-family residential starts and six duplexes, bringing the single-family category to 43 units — above the 10-year average of 26 single-family housing unit starts. Coupled with the 72 apartment units permitted in 2021, housing units surged to a total of 115, above the 10-year average of 63 units.
“That looks to continue in 2022,” he said. “There are a number of plans that are on the table for development in 2022. The biggest issue at this point seems to be contractor availability and some supply chain issues with materials that we all hear about in the news all the time.”
He said that there were a number of other permitted projects that helped drive the big valuation year, including the Fairfield Inn & Suites, a First National Bank remodel, Fox Run Townhomes and a new pre-treatment facility at Cimpl’s.
Vetter said Yankton County residents also felt the pinch of supply chain problems when it came to permitting.
“We had at least one citizen that had an issue getting a (Governor’s) Home delivered,” he said. “It took six to nine months than what was scheduled. And we did hear issues with getting supplies in at different times.”
Still, he felt it was a good overall year for Yankton County.
The same sentiment is held by Mingo for the city.
“It’s a little stronger than what we thought it would be,” he said. “That tells me there’s a lot of developer interest in Yankton, and we hope that continues forward and everything looks strong.”
