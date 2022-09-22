Yankton Man Sweeps Bantam Competition At State Fair
Buy Now

Reynold Loecker of Yankton, who has been raising and showing bantam chickens for more than five decades, recently saw his bantams capture all six classes of the bantam chicken division at the South Dakota State Fair. One bird was even declared best fowl overall at the fair.

 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man had something to crow about at this year’s South Dakota State Fair.

Reynold Loecker, who has been raising and showing bantam chickens for more than five decades in South Dakota and beyond, pulled off a huge win when his bantams captured all six classes of the bantam chicken division, as well as one of his birds being declared the best overall fowl of the fair.

