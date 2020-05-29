BROOKINGS — The State FFA Degree, the highest degree conferred by the South Dakota FFA, was presented to 267 agricultural education students at the 2020 South Dakota FFA Convention.
Certain students rise to the top as star finalists. These individuals spend countless hours working on their projects and enhancing their potential for future jobs by gaining hands-on experience and developing technical skills. After a review of the students’ supervised agricultural experience program and records, four finalists were selected in each category prior to state convention. The finalists interviewed in front of a panel and the most outstanding were selected to be the State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Placement and Star in Agri-Science. Each State Star will receive a $300 cash award and the finalists each receive $75.
Honorees included Aidan Friesen of Menno, who was awarded the State Star in Agribusiness (sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America).
