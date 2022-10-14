An inmate housed at the Yankton County Jail escaped from custody briefly Thursday morning but was apprehended within minutes.
According to a report from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Andre Jones Jr., 26, was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for medical treatment. While receiving that treatment, he ran away from a correctional officer at 8:22 a.m.
