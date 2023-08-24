WAYNE, Neb. —Middle and high school students from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Colorado immersed themselves in music during Wayne State College’s annual Summer Music Camp held July 31-Aug. 3 on campus.
It is the first Summer Music Camp that Wayne State has held in its newly renovated Peterson Fine Arts Building. Music campers were some of the first musicians to perform in the new band and choir rehearsal rooms, as well as the newly remodeled Ramsey Theatre.
Wayne State faculty and students provided learning opportunities in band, choir, conducting, film music, jazz, mariachi, musical theatre, piano, sight singing, ukulele, and world drumming. Campers also participated in individual instrument or voice lessons.
The week culminated with a concert finale featuring the choir, concert band, jazz band, ukulele ensemble, and world drumming. The four-day camp offered a campus living experience and social activities such as a talent show, games, lip sync battle, and scavenger hunt.
Summer Music Camp participants from outside Nebraska included Mia Barnes of Tripp.
Participants from Nebraska were:
• Hartington — Jayden Lordemann
Wayne State music students assisting with the camp were Daniel Oldenkamp, Sioux City, Iowa; Kelsie Hupp, Cedar Rapids; Libby Aschoff, David City; Lexie Jackson, Gering; Kaitlyn Michaelson, Lincoln; and Wynter Fulsaas, Oakdale.
