Three candidate filings Wednesday means the City of Yankton will have a crowded municipal election in April.
According to the City of Yankton, incumbent Commissioner Ben Brunick, former Commissioner Charlie Gross and challenger Thomas Bixler have returned nominating petitions for the three open spots on the City Commission.
Gross and Bixler join all three incumbents — including Brunick and commissioners Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser — and challenger Brian Hunhoff in vying for the open positions.
Prospective candidates still have some time to submit petitions.
Petitioners must collect at least 50 valid signatures from registered City of Yankton voters and submit the completed petitions or postmark them to City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
The municipal election will be held April 11.
