Two File For City Commission, Guaranteeing Election
vchalup - stock.adobe.com

Three candidate filings Wednesday means the City of Yankton will have a crowded municipal election in April.

According to the City of Yankton, incumbent Commissioner Ben Brunick, former Commissioner Charlie Gross and challenger Thomas Bixler have returned nominating petitions for the three open spots on the City Commission.

