MITCHELL — The South Dakota No-Till Association will be hosting its annual soil health/no till educational event at Mitchell on Feb. 10 at the Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way.
Organizer Ruth Beck said, “This is an event that has been very popular with area ag producers and industry in the past. It is an opportunity for producers to learn something new and network with their neighbors.”
The Mitchell Soil Health day starts at 9:30 a.m. CST with registration. The first speaker of the day will be South Dakota Climatologist Laura Edwards, who will share the current weather outlook and discuss trends for the North Central U.S.
The next presenter is Dr. Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension Weed Specialist, who will share his insight into the “War on Weeds” with a focus on no-till practices.
After lunch, attendees will hear from Dr. Mike Lehman, Soil Microbiologist with the USDA-ARS in Brookings. Dr. Lehman will share results of current research and shed light on how soil microbes respond to management practices.
The last speaker of the day is Pete Johnson from Realagriculture.com in Ontario, Canada. Johnson is a dynamic and popular speaker, having spent 30 years with the Extension service in Ontario prior to starting his own consulting business. He hails from a corn-soybean area and has worked with farmers to incorporate diversity and soil conservation practices into their operations. He is a farmer himself and uses the practices he talks about on his own farm.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. CST with registration. The program starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m. CST. The day includes lunch and a trade show.
There is no cost to attend but preregistration is asked in order to have an accurate meal count. To preregister, call 605-996-1564 x3, text 605-530-5390 or email heidi.rients@usda.gov. Include the name of each attendee. Preregistration is requested on or before Feb. 4. Crop Consulting Credits (CCA) will be available.
All presentations will be available to watch online at www.sdnotill.com at a later date for those that are not able to attend in person.
Persons needing special accommodation should contact Heidi Rients at 605-530-5390 or email Heidi.rients@usda.gov at least one week prior to Feb 10.
