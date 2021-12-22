Longtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into Retirement

“In order to be a chiropractor, you have to have a little bit of an anti-establishment mentality,” said Yankton’s Dr. Thomas Stotz, the founder of First Chiropractic Centers, PC. “Otherwise, you’d probably wind up in a medical career somewhere.”
Stotz recently announced his retirement from the group practice of seven doctors serving six locations that began as his solo practice on Yankton’s Broadway Avenue in 1982.
There will be an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at First Chiropractic Centers in Yankton to celebrate Stotz’ retirement and the 40th anniversary of First Chiropractic Centers.
“Looking back on what started as a lone soldier to what we built is nothing short of amazing,” Stotz told the Press & Dakotan.
He said he hadn’t really thought about retirement until a financial consultant brought it up.
“The fellow said. ‘You built this empire. What do you really want to do with your life?’” Stotz said. “Too many people work until they decide to retire, and then they go on the porch and never get out of the rocking chair. We want to do some things before we’re no longer able to do things physically.”
As fate would have it, Stotz has been out of the office for five weeks of the last quarter with health issues, he said.
“Forty years here in Yankton seemed like a good milestone,” Stotz said. “It’s been 42-plus years since I started … in Vermillion in 1980.”
Once retired, Stotz will no longer have ownership in First Chiropractic, but he will still be employed by the practice on a part-time basis as backup, if needed.
However, his immediate retirement plans involve a cross-country trip east to visit family, he said, adding that he will continue to offer services at Indian Health Services (IHS) in Santee, Nebraska.
Originally from McLaughlin, Stotz graduated at the top of his class and went on to the University of South Dakota (USD) from 1973-1975. He completed a bachelor’s degree in Human Science in 1977 at the National Chiropractic College in Lombard, Illinois.
“Because of my grades, I was asked to go to medical school when they interviewed me down at USD. I said, ‘No. I want to be a chiropractor.’ They said, ‘You should be a surgeon,’” Stotz said. “At that time in my life — just to share a personal note — I lost a grandfather, a grandmother, an aunt, an uncle and I just didn’t ever want to deal with death.”
Stotz went on to earn several degrees and licensures in chiropractic, including a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1979, also from the National Chiropractic College, and a Diplomate in Chiropractic Orthopedics from the American Board of Chiropractic Orthopedists in 1986.
Stotz has also participated in numerous professional and civic organizations, including the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, Toastmasters and the Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC) or the Jaycees.
Stotz was president of the South Dakota Jaycees in 1986-1987. Now defunct, the Jaycees was an organization for businessmen and women that developed personal skills and advocated that members give back to their communities, he said.
“I went on and was a national chaplain and national vice president (of the Jaycees),” Stotz said. “During that era, I got to fly almost every weekend to one of the states that I served: Oregon, Delaware, Virginia, Mississippi and Missouri — or wherever they sent me.”
“One of the things that I’ve always lived by is ‘Service to humanity is the best work in life.’ That’s the last line of the Jaycees’ creed,” he said.
Despite his civic and professional achievements, Stotz said he is proudest of his children.
His daughter lives in Alaska and teaches middle-school science; his son, Dr. Michael Stotz, and his daughter-in-law, Dr. Kirsten Stotz, practice family medicine in Sioux Falls; and another son, Dr. T.J. Stotz, works with him in Yankton.
“They’re all contributing to society,” he said.
When Stotz began practicing chiropractic, he said people often asked whether there was room for another chiropractor in town.
“I said, ‘There’s always room for another good chiropractor, with a definition of good being ethical, moral, providing good — patient centered, not doctor centered — service,’” he said.
In 1993, Stotz would recall that statement when Drs. Jim and Sheila Fitzgerald joined his practice.
“I decided to run for the South Dakota Legislature in 1992,” he said. “I never lost at anything that I ever went for in my whole life, so I knew I was going to win.”
In search of someone to man the practice while he was in Pierre, Stotz turned to Jim Fitzgerald, a former intern who had since moved out of the area.
“I convinced him and his girlfriend at that time that they needed to move back here and raise their family back here,” Stotz said. “I made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, and he became a partner.”
But Stotz did not win that legislative race coming in third.
“I tried again in 2012. Twenty years later, and again, I came in third,” he said. “I guess the writing’s on the wall.”
In 2001, Frist Chiropractic made the move to the current, larger facility on Yankton’s Fox Run Parkway.
“I felt very strongly that more people needed the opportunity to see what chiropractors can do for them,” he said. “The only way to do that — I had limited time with patients —in order for us to expand to a larger patient base, we needed more doctors.”
Since 1982, Stotz said the perception of chiropractic in the community has changed dramatically.
“When I first started my practice, there was only one maybe two of the medical people that would return a phone call or take a phone call from me,” he said. “But because of what we built here, we have a good reputation, and the younger medical people coming up understand more what we do and have a better appreciation for what we do.”
Even the pandemic didn’t slow things down for First Chiropractic, Stotz said.
“There was a time where people were so afraid, and clinics were afraid to let people in the door,” he said. “We kept our doors open. We welcomed everybody. That made a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.