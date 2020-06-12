SD Races Headed For Recounts

Two legislative primary races in southeast South Dakota are headed for recounts, a state official said Friday.
In the June 2 election, the Republican primaries for the District 17 Senate and District 19 House races both finished with narrow margins. Those vote differences each fell within 2% of the ballots cast, which qualifies under state law for a recount if the losing candidate requests it.
“Recounts have been requested in both District 19 and 17,” said Rachel Soulek, public information officer with the South Dakota secretary of state’s office.
The requests came ahead of the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, Soulek said. “A recount has to be filed within three days of the state canvass,” she added.
The recounts follow a procedure under state law, Soulek said. When a legislative district is comprised of multiple counties, a recount is held in each of the counties that are part of the district.
If a candidate expresses to the county auditors, in writing, to be present at each county’s recount, the boards shall convene at the time and date determined by mutual agreement between the county auditors and candidate.
“All the recounts must be completed within 14 days following the filing of the petition,” Soulek said.
In the District 17 Senate race, incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,002-996.
District 17 consists of Clay and Turner counties. Rasmussen had served the district in House but was term limited from running again in that chamber. She challenged Rusch for the two-year Senate term.
The other District 17 House incumbent, Democrat Ray Ring of Vermillion, was term limited and chose not to run for the Senate seat.
In the District 19 House race, incumbent Kent Peterson of Salem and challenger Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria claimed the two available spots with 1,881 and 1,741 votes, respectively. The third candidate, incumbent Marty Overweg of New Holland, finished with 1,720 votes.
District 19 consists of Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
The District 19 legislative delegation has seen two changes in the past year. Former Sen. Stace Nelson (R-Fulton) resigned from office, and Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Rep. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) to replace Nelson. In turn, the governor appointed Overweg to fill Schoenfish’s vacancy in the House.
Another legislative race has seen a change in candidates.
In the District 17 House race, Democrat Michelle Maloney of Vermillion has formerly withdrawn as a candidate, Soulek said.
“Since she is a party candidate, the county central committees meet to appoint someone to fill the vacant candidate spot,” Soulek said. “The deadline for the party central committee(s) to fill vacancies is August 11, 2020, at 5 p.m. local time.”
At least one candidate has stepped forward to replace Maloney.
Caitlin Collier of Vermillion had filed an independent candidate for the District 17 House race. She then withdrew as an independent, but she informed the Press & Dakotan she is seeking to replace Maloney as a Democratic candidate.
Collier has filed candidate replacement forms, and she is waiting for the forms to be processed by the South Dakota secretary of state’s office.
