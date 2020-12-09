City Masks Up

The City of Yankton is joining a number of cities across the state that have opted to pass a mask mandate in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
During a sometimes emotional but largely cordial special meeting Wednesday, the Yankton City Commission voted 7-2 in favor of passing Ordinance 1044 mandating mask usage in public spaces. Commissioners Stephanie Moser and Tony Maibaum were the only “nay” votes.
Due to anticipated interest, the Yankton High School Theater hosted the meeting, though a relatively sparse crowd materialized. The city had asked for feedback to be submitted by mail or email prior to the meeting. The submitted feedback was included in the meeting packet, stretching it to more than 120 pages.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that 80 individuals took advantage of this method ahead of time.
The mandate, which will go into effect upon publication in the Press & Dakotan Friday, includes no civil or criminal penalties for non-compliance. There would also be no civil or criminal penalty for property owners refusing to comply with the ordinance.
It is scheduled to sunset March 1, 2021, unless extended. The ordinance could also be suspended early by resolution and sunset on the set date.
The ordinance does not introduce any restrictions on businesses such as closures or capacity limits.
At the start of the meeting, Doug Ekeren, regional president & CEO at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, gave an update on how the hospital is faring as COVID continues to impact the city.
“For the past number of weeks — and actually, going on months now —we have been very busy with both COVID and non-COVID patients,” Ekeren said. “The issue is not that we’re just being overwhelmed by COVID patients, but it’s in addition to the other patients that we have. We have had our highest census that we’ve had in at least four years within the last month.”
He added that this has led to staff at the facility being spread incredibly thin.
“We have pulled a lot of staff who are clinically trained but are doing other things back into the acute-care workforce,” he said. “We have moved nurses from clinics to help us to take care of patients on the acute-care side. The reality is we have nobody else left to move there. While we have empty beds and spaces — at times —where we can take more patients, we simply don’t have the staff to do so.”
Ekeren said the numbers of late have been sobering.
“We’ve had 563 positive (COVID-19) cases in Yankton County in the last two weeks,” he said. “That’s a lot of folks, and what we typically see is a couple of weeks after people becoming positive, if you’re going to need hospitalization, that’s when we will see you.”
A handful of people from the public spoke with a mix of support and opposition for the mandate. YouTube comments were also read.
Following the closure of public comment, the commissioners were given the chance to speak about the ordinance.
Commissioner Amy Miner, who is also a teacher at Yankton High School, said the school district has proven masks work.
“We’ve had mandatory masks since the middle of August and we are not seeing community spread within our classrooms,” she said. “When we talked at our Nov. 23 meeting, the community of Yankton was averaging 28 cases per day. When we spoke at our Dec. 2 meeting, we were averaging 34 cases per day. Now, at this Dec. 9 meeting, we’re averaging 42 cases per day. I can see that there is community spread happening in the community, and last week in our school district, as Brian Hunhoff (who spoke during the public comment section) stated, we had two cases. It’s hard for me to believe that the masks aren’t effective to some degree. We can argue for years about what degree that is.”
She added that the medical professionals have spoken and it’s time for the public to listen.
“I don’t know how you can listen to the comments from Doug Ekeren and (Dr.) Mary Milroy, I don’t know how you can read the letters from a variety of health care professionals in our community and not hear the stress and pleading for some sort of mandate,” Miner said. “We’ve asked nicely for months and it’s gotten us so far.”
Moser said that she’s noticed a disturbing trend when it comes to the discussion about mask mandates.
“We’ve been confused of an either/or — either you’re for a mask mandate or you’re against health care,” she said. “I would challenge that that’s not the case whatsoever. It can be both. We can be having these discussions about what a mask mandate means for our community while absolutely supporting people making the right decision to wear masks.”
Moser noted to the audience that she and a number of members of her family have had COVID-19, but she could not support the ordinance.
“I live in a household of five people, four of us have had it, so I know it’s real, I know it’s there and I think we have to do what we need to do in our community to keep each other safe,” she said. “Putting a law in the books with no penalty is not the answer, either.”
Following the vote, Mayor Nathan Johnson said that it’s time for people to come together as the community reaches a critical phase of the pandemic response.
“We all have a lot of issues to work on together in the future,” Johnson said. “Let’s make sure that if there’s any stress building up between ourselves that we talk to one another and make sure that this doesn’t become personal. I would encourage everyone out there in your lives to do that as well because we are going to see the other sides of this and we all hope there are better days ahead.”
