The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during August 2021:
Rev. Donald Neukirch Trust, 2302 Burleigh St.; Windows; $22,500
Steven T. Haffner, 2000 Roberts St.; Single family home-addition; $35,000
List Contracting Inc., 1311 Golfview; Single family home-new; $177,716.60
Randy A. Tramp, 314 E. 15th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $15,700
Mona’s LLC, 603 E. 4th; Foundation; $20,000
In-8 Properties LLC, 2509 Fox Run Pkwy; Commercial-accessory structure; $167,300
City of Yankton, 515 West 10th St.; Demolition
Lonny L. Wiedmeier, 604 East 6th St.; Doors/windows; $6,100
Mount Marty University, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $45,900
Bartunek Family Protection Trust, 1606 Peninah St.; Doors/windows; $4,200
List Construction, 1602 Kenley St.; Single family home-new; $172,270.60
Joel Finck, 1603 Locust St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $15,000
Larry Huber Revocable Trust, 512 Douglas; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,500
Jim Tramp LLC, 1900-1902 Dakota; Duplex-new; $530,958.80
Robert Ryken, 417 Green St.; Windows; $4,000
Donald Tucker, 410 Locust St.; Roofing; $16,000
Roy John Garcia Jr, 820 Pearl St.; Single family home-addition; $27,000
Timothy A. Bradwisch, 102 E. 31st; Commercial-new; $235,000
Rv Jarrett R Hoebelheinrich, 1500 Mulberry St.; Windows; $4,500
Rev. Arlene M. Arens Living Trust, 922 West 8th St.; Roofing; $7,000
Hyvee Inc., 2100 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $90,000
———
Total Fees: $4,077.50
August 2021 Total Valuation: $1,598.646
August 2020 Total Valuation: $6,465,649
2021 to Date Valuation: $23,671,766.94
2022 to Date Valuation: $27,982,429.98
