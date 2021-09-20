The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during August 2021:

Rev. Donald Neukirch Trust, 2302 Burleigh St.; Windows; $22,500

Steven T. Haffner, 2000 Roberts St.; Single family home-addition; $35,000

List Contracting Inc., 1311 Golfview; Single family home-new; $177,716.60

Randy A. Tramp, 314 E. 15th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $15,700

Mona’s LLC, 603 E. 4th; Foundation; $20,000

In-8 Properties LLC, 2509 Fox Run Pkwy; Commercial-accessory structure; $167,300

City of Yankton, 515 West 10th St.; Demolition

Lonny L. Wiedmeier, 604 East 6th St.; Doors/windows; $6,100

Mount Marty University, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $45,900

Bartunek Family Protection Trust, 1606 Peninah St.; Doors/windows; $4,200

List Construction, 1602 Kenley St.; Single family home-new; $172,270.60

Joel Finck, 1603 Locust St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $15,000

Larry Huber Revocable Trust, 512 Douglas; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,500

Jim Tramp LLC, 1900-1902 Dakota; Duplex-new; $530,958.80

Robert Ryken, 417 Green St.; Windows; $4,000

Donald Tucker, 410 Locust St.; Roofing; $16,000

Roy John Garcia Jr, 820 Pearl St.; Single family home-addition; $27,000

Timothy A. Bradwisch, 102 E. 31st; Commercial-new; $235,000

Rv Jarrett R Hoebelheinrich, 1500 Mulberry St.; Windows; $4,500

Rev. Arlene M. Arens Living Trust, 922 West 8th St.; Roofing; $7,000

Hyvee Inc., 2100 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $90,000

———

Total Fees: $4,077.50

August 2021 Total Valuation: $1,598.646

August 2020 Total Valuation: $6,465,649

2021 to Date Valuation: $23,671,766.94

2022 to Date Valuation: $27,982,429.98

