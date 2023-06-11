TABOR — Merriam’s Midway Shows carnival on the midway and the Craft Fair & Kvocny Quilt Show in the school gym kick off the 74th annual Czech Days celebration on Thursday, June 15. The Tabor Bluebirds baseball game with Lesterville will be at 7:30 p.m. in Leonard Cimpl Park followed by the Rich Schild Memorial fireworks display to conclude the first day of the Czech Days celebration.
Miss Drew Hejna, 2023 Czech Days Queen, along with Princess Elsie Pavel and Prince Colin Kubal, welcome all visitors to the Days celebration in Tabor on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (NOTE: Czech meals will only be served on Friday and Saturday.
The information center will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chainsaw carvings featuring artist Brendan Oien will take place both Friday and Saturday with four projects being auctioned off to the public at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and approximately 7 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Park.
The Czech Days Craft Fair & Kvocny Quilt Show located in the school gym north of St. Wenceslaus Church will be open on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10-6 p.m.
An authentic mini–Czech Pioneer Village Museum is open to the public both days. Blachnik Museum is also open to the public both days with limited hours.
The Czech Heritage memorial Service for deceased members of the Czech Heritage Preservation Society will be held at 10:45 a.m. in Vancura Memorial Park
The giant parade begins at 1 p.m. led by the 2023 Parade Marshals Gary and Evie Kronaizl and followed by the opening program in Sokol Park at 3 p.m. featuring dedication ceremony to the late Richard Honner followed by the introduction of the 2023 Czech Days Queen candidates. The four young ladies competing for the title of 2023 Czech Days Queen are Mage Bertrand, Rachel Hejna, Jaden Kortan and Elyse Torsney.
The Bohemian Tractor Pull will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the street south of St. Wenceslaus Church. Free concerts on Sokol stage begin with the Oklahoma Czech Folk Dancers at 4:15 p.m. followed by the Gregory Polka Band at 4:45 p.m. At 6 p.m., the stage will host the Nase Mala Kapela concert and Polka Dance-Off Contest.
The 2023 Czech Days Queen Candidate oratory, onstage interview and Kroj judging will take place at 7 p.m. with the Tabor 1890 Band concert at 8 p.m. The Chainsaw Carving Auction is set for 8:30 p.m. The Tabor Beseda Dancers will be performing at 8:45 p.m. The $250 Countdown Calendar drawing will take place at 9:15 p.m. Stage entertainment at Sokol Park featuring The Kaul Boys concludes the evening activities on Friday at 9:45 p.m.
The Kolache Krawl 5K Ru /Walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Leonard Cimpl Baseball Park. Registration is from 7-8 a.m. All ages are welcome. Registration forms are available online at www.taborczechdays.com or at www.athlinks.com.
The Kiddie Parade begins at 11 a.m. one block east of St. Wenceslaus Church. Any child who is not yet 12 years of age may participate in the parade. Bring your entry to the start of the parade route by 10:30 a.m. for assignment of category and number. The categories are: Dolls, Bicycle, Pet, and Miscellaneous. Parade entry forms may be downloaded from the Czech Days web site at www.taborczechdays.com.
Any child interested in being selected for Czech Days Prince or Princess does not need to participate in the Kiddie parade but must be dressed in a Czech costume such as worn by the Beseda Dancers. The new Czech Days Prince and Princess will be selected by random drawing on the Sokol Park stage following the Kiddie Parade. Boys and girls must be at least 8 years old and not yet 12 years old at the time of the drawing. The contestant should be living in the immediate area as there are parades and other events that they will be expected to participate in.
Balloon Animals and a Goat Petting Zoo will all be in Sokol Park following the Kiddie Parade.
This year the Czech Heritage Preservation Society Heritage Re-Enactment Presentation will be held inside the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. The honorees this year are John Dvoracek and Family, Kronaizl Family, Joseph Novotny and Family, and Frank Welfl and Family.
The Sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull Competition will take place at 1:30 p.m. on the street south of Sokol Park with the pull being run by Chad Stevicks and the C & D Pedal Pullers. Registration begins at 1 p.m.
Mogen’s Heroes will be performing 1:30-4 p.m. on Sokol Park Stage with the Kolache Eating Contest at 2:15 p.m.
The Dumpling Making Demonstration will take place at 3 p.m. in the Community Center.
The Czech Polka Mass will take place at 4 p.m. inside St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Prelude music begins at 3:30 p.m.
A free concert will take place at 5 p.m. in Sokol Park by the Nebraska Area Jazz Ensemble and the Tabor 1890 Band at 6 p.m. The Chainsaw Carving Auction will begin at 7 p.m. with the Tabor Beseda Dancers performing at 7:15 p.m. The $500 Countdown Calendar drawing will take place at 7:45 p.m. Former Czech Days Queens will be introduced and serve as the Coronation Honor Guards prior to the crowning of the 2023 Czech Days Queen which is slated for 8 p.m. The Coronation Ball featuring Angie Kriz & the PolkaToons at 9 p.m. inside Beseda Hall.
For additional information contact:
• Tabor Area Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 21, Tabor, SD 57063-0021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.