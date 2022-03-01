Northeast Nebraska is forecast to see a very high grassland fire danger today (Wednesday), according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The greatest fire danger could come this afternoon, the NWS said. The affected fire danger area includes Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton counties, among others.
Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt reported the region remains in the “very high fire danger category.” Tuesday’s conditions, with highs in the 70s, were similar to mid-May, he said.
Breezy west to northwest winds have ramped up fire dangers, along with very low relative humidity in the 15-23% range.
“Similar conditions can be expected for Wednesday,” he said.
The Yankton region has already received a number of fires this week.
Bon Homme County Emergency Manager Eric Elsberry reported a grass fire Monday near Standing Bear Memorial Bridge, located near Running Water in the southern part of his county.
The Springfield, Avon, Tyndall, and Niobrara, Nebraska, fire departments were all on scene as well as the Springfield Police Department, Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office and Bon Homme County Emergency Management.
“From my understanding, close to four quarters of ground burned up along the river bluffs on the South Dakota side,” Elsberry told the Press & Dakotan.
Knox County (Nebraska) Emergency Manager Laura Hintz reported a controlled burn near Creighton, Nebraska, that got away from the party. The Creighton Fire Department responded to the call.
March came in like a lamb, but conditions will turn more like a lion. A snow forecast for later today (Wednesday) includes Turner County and areas further north.
Meanwhile, the outlook calls for a winter storm that could exert a major impact on the region Friday night and Saturday. Travelers are urged to monitor conditions.
