Down To The Wire
M-SUR - stock.adobe.com

The last of four required public hearings on the proposed South Dakota Social Studies Standards is set for Monday in Pierre, after which, the Board of Education Standards (BOES) is expected to formally accept or reject them.

The process for updating the standards began in 2021 with a group of volunteers, including current and former South Dakota educators. The group followed a process guided by representatives of the Department of Education (DOE).  The standards were submitted and heavily edited, some say by the DOE, others by Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. The final result seemed to conform with standards associated with the private Hillsdale College, a proponent of the 1776 Commission to increase patriotism in education, as well as Noem’s 1776 Pledge to ban “anti-American indoctrination in public schools.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.