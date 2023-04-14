Down To The Wire

The last of four required public hearings on the proposed South Dakota Social Studies Standards is set for Monday in Pierre, after which, the Board of Education Standards (BOES) is expected to formally accept or reject them.
The process for updating the standards began in 2021 with a group of volunteers, including current and former South Dakota educators. The group followed a process guided by representatives of the Department of Education (DOE). The standards were submitted and heavily edited, some say by the DOE, others by Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. The final result seemed to conform with standards associated with the private Hillsdale College, a proponent of the 1776 Commission to increase patriotism in education, as well as Noem’s 1776 Pledge to ban “anti-American indoctrination in public schools.”
The revised standards were roundly criticized.
Noem announced that fall that she was scrapping the process and starting from scratch with a new group of volunteers that included only a couple of educators. The new standards are in keeping with the Hillsdale College educational model, increasing the uproar surrounding the proposed standards rather than quelling it.
If the current standards are approved, it will greatly impact all public schools in the state.
“This will be overwhelming for our staff and students if these Social Studies standards are adopted by the State Board of Education,” Yankton School District (YSD) Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “This certainly could necessitate the need for additional staffing in the Social Studies Department.”
The current standards have been opposed by South Dakota Association of Supervision of Curriculum Development (SDASCD), South Dakota Council of Administrators of Special Education (SD-CASE), South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals (SDAESP), 27 local public school boards including the Yankton School Board, the South Dakota Educational Association (SDEA) and all nine federally recognized tribes in South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association.
As of this writing, there are reportedly 940 opposing comments submitted to the Department of Education by South Dakotans.
According to letters issued this week from the SDASCD to the BOES, items of greatest concern include:
• The developmental appropriateness for learners;
• The lack of consultation and partnership with South Dakota educators in development of the proposed standards;
• The time required for professional development and amount of local resources and adjustments necessary for such a dramatic shift in the proposed standard adoption;
• The scope and sequence of the proposed standards lacks scaffolding and depth of knowledge.
The SDAESP wrote that, in first grade, students currently learn 13 Social Studies Standards. The proposed standards have 63 subpoints with topics such as the founding of Rome and of the Roman Republic, the Roman Triumvirate and the story of the Peloponnesian and Punic Wars.
“The content of this era of history to this detail is not appropriate while we are teaching students to play nicely on the playground, respect community helpers and make friends,” the SDAECP wrote to the BOES. “Rome’s eventual demise began with the public, violent stabbing murder of Caesar in a meeting by his friends.”
There is also concern that this approach to education is not appropriate for students with special learning needs.
In addition to the proposed standards being poorly written as far as following prescribed style and format, the SD-CASE noted that well-written social studies content allows for common themes versus memorization of facts.
“This idea is even more critical when looking through the lens of students with special needs,” according to the SD-CASE’s letter to the BOES. “As a reminder, under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the federal requirement is to close the achievement gap between students who have special needs and those of their peers.”
No one trained in special education participated in the creation of the standards, the letter also notes.
And that could present problems in the broader setting of a public school environment.
“This type of program is considered a classical education, which works quite well on the private level. The academies and charter schools get to select their (students) and most of the time, they pay for the privilege of attending these academies which are quite expensive,” Paul Harens, a retired Yankton teacher with more than 41 years in the classroom, told the Press & Dakotan. “I would ask the Standards Board, ‘How many intellectually challenged students would be able to participate in this type of education?’”
Most of the state’s public education entities are calling for the BOES to return to the unedited proposed standards of 2021 and approve those.
In the meantime, area educators are preparing for all possibilities until the BOES makes a final decision.
“I am sure if passed, the Governor’s Office and South Dakota Department of Education will have a workable plan and timeline for schools to adjust to the many changes, along with adequate funding due to any new full-time equivalent position (FTE) needed by schools to implement all of these standards.” Kindle said.
