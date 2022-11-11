Dangerous RSV Virus Spreading Fast Among South Dakota Children

Nurses care for a patient in the Avera McKennan Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where children with severe RSV infections are treated.

 Photo: Courtesy of Avera Health

An earlier-than-normal and more virulent strain of RSV infections in South Dakota is causing severe illness in young children, sparking concerns that pediatric intensive care units could become strained, especially if combined with a winter spike in influenza or COVID-19 cases.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a common, highly contagious infection for children under 2 years old that typically surges in January and February. Representatives of Avera and Sanford health systems say they started seeing increased RSV clinic visits and hospital admissions in late October and early November, with the most ill patients put on ventilators to assist breathing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.