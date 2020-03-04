100 Years Ago
Friday, March 5, 1920
• The only accident reported on the Milwaukee during the storm occurred about 4:30 o’clock Wednesday afternoon near Parkston. A freight train ran into the northbound passenger train which was standing on the track because of engine trouble. No serious accidents resulted, although several people were said to have been cut by glass from the shattered windows.
• From Platte comes the official news that in a recent raid there at the Wilson hotel, eight men were caught in a gambling net. The surprising thing about this story too is the fact that in the eight was a Yankton man. The Yanktonian admitted the soft impeachment but covered up his identity with an assumed name. It is almost unbelievable that Yankton has or had such a rare creature.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 5, 1945
• Charles W. Bryan, 78, democratic vice presidential nominee in 1924, three times governor of Nebraska and “Brother Charlie” of William Jennings Bryan, died at his Lincoln home yesterday after an illness of several months.
• Although Yankton county stood seventh in population among the counties of the state in the 1940 census, it stood only in seventeenth place in the percentage of the amount of its quota on collection of salvage paper during the month of January.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 5, 1970
• The Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center is one step closer to reality this week with the hiring of Dr. Eugene P. Engen, clinical psychologist, as director. The Center itself is scheduled to open early in April in facilities provided by Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
• The Johnson Bakery in Tyndall, owned by Axel Johnson for the past 48 years, has been sold to Robert Rueb of Tyndall with possession taking place on March 1. The Johnson Bakery was started by Axel’s father and then passed on to him and his brother with Axel eventually buying out his brother’s share.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 5, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.