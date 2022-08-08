Laurel Killings: $5 Million Bond Set

LAUREL, Neb. — A judge has set a $5 million bond for a Laurel man accused of killing a total of four Laurel residents at two sites and attempting to burn down their homes.
Jason Jones, 42, faces 10 charges: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.
He could receive the death penalty on the first-degree murder charges or an alternate punishment of life imprisonment.
The victims include Michele Ebeling, 53, and Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55.
Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set Jones’ bond of $5 million at 10%, which means the defendant must post $500,000 to be released from jail. In addition, Jones must meet other conditions of the court.
“The defendant is considered an extreme danger to public safety,” Luebe wrote in his probable cause for bond.
Jones allegedly first killed Ebeling, his neighbor across the street, at her home with gunfire. While in her house, he allegedly caused an explosion and set her home on fire.
He then allegedly went to the Twiford residence three blocks to the south, broke into their home and killed the three residents with gunfire. In addition, he allegedly set the house on fire.
Authorities found evidence at the two homes linking Jones to the deaths. The evidence included a backpack and receipts for a gas can and other items allegedly used in the fire.
The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement surrounded Jones’ house, ordering his surrender. He did not come out voluntarily, so diversionary tactics were used to distract him.
When authorities entered Jones’ house, they found him with serious burns, allegedly from using accelerant on the two other houses.
Neither Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc nor a spokeswoman for CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Jones is being treated for his burns, would give Jones’ current medical condition on Monday, The Associated Press reported.
Cedar County officials said Jones would not receive a scheduled court appearance until he recovers, is released from the hospital and is then booked.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will serve as a special prosecutor in the case. Luebe appointed the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy as Jones’ defense counsel at this time.
At this point, authorities are not disclosing a motive in the case, although court records indicate Jones allegedly entered the Twiford home as part of a burglary attempt.
The Twifords’ memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Laurel City Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements.
The time and location for any services for Ebeling were not immediately available.
Laurel’s 1,000 residents were left stunned at the crimes and sorrow for the four lost lives. On Friday, a few persons watched from a distance as law enforcement continued its investigation.
Because of the rapidly unfolding events, school officials postponed a Thursday parent/athlete meeting until Friday night. Community members arrived at Friday’s school meeting, quickly entering in a quiet manner.
Over the weekend, residents gathered for a prayer vigil for the victims, their families and the community.
Gene Twiford was well known not only in Laurel but also statewide because of his activities with veteran affairs and patriotic activities. He enlisted and served in the Army from 1958-64, according to his obituary.
“He was a very active member of the Laurel Veterans Post and the American Legion for 48 years and was honored to serve as the Nebraska State Commander of the American Legion from 2000-2001,” his obituary said.
“He was chairman of the Cedar County Veterans Service Committee for 31 years and was instrumental in getting Highway 20 across the state of Nebraska renamed to the Medal of Honor Highway.”
“He worked tirelessly to honor those who served,” his obituary added.
Twiford traveled to 31 communities in Nebraska, seeking permission to designate Highway 20 as Nebraska’s Medal of Honor Highway, according to a July 2020 story by Sioux City television station KTIV. The highway passes Laurel and serves as a major thoroughfare across Nebraska.
Nebraska became the fifth state to adopt the Medal of Honor Highway designation for the road, which winds from coast to coast. The highway designation will honor both past and future Medal of Honor recipients.
The prayer vigil and upcoming memorial service mark the next steps in what has been a difficult week for Laurel residents.
Most businesses, a senior center and schools voluntarily went on lockdown Thursday at the recommendation of police, Lori Hansen told The Associated Press. Hansen serves as a clerical assistant at the Laurel City Hall.
More than 60 law enforcement officers and first responders arrived on the scene. Bolduc said the scene was especially challenging for Laurel residents who responded to the call and knew the victims.
Authorities asked firefighters to preserve as much evidence as possible while extinguishing the blaze, which led the units to change their firefighting tactics.
When the fire was distinguished, law enforcement could enter the homes. They determined the deaths were homicides and found evidence linking Jones to the crimes. The evidence included a backpack and receipts linking him to the purchase of gasoline and other items. At the Twiford home, police also found a pistol belonging to Jones.
Jones was arrested and placed in the custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s office. Jones was taken in serious condition to the Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Authorities at first examined the victims’ homes. On Friday afternoon, law enforcement and a crew wearing hazardous material suits were investigating in and around the suspect’s home.
The autopsies on the four victims were scheduled for last Friday. The findings were expected to provide more information helpful to the case.
No further information on the investigation’s findings were available Monday.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.