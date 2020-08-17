Citing a rise in local COVID-19 cases, Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties have closed their courthouses while the Bon Homme school district has delayed its start of classes for one week.
The Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes has been closed to the public until further notice. The Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall was closed Monday, with the county commissioners expected to make further decisions at their meeting today (Tuesday).
Officials in both counties cited a rise in local COVID numbers — not anyone exposed or testing positive for the virus — as the reason for the closures.
Bon Homme County Auditor Tamara Brunken attributed it to an “uptick in cases.”
The county offices were operating Monday for business as usual with the use of phone, email and other means, she added.
“All employees are working,” she said. “The courthouse is only closed to the public (Monday),” she said. “We will try to do as much as possible remotely.”
While the Charles Mix County Courthouse will remain closed to the public, government functions will continue operating, according to Auditor Danielle Davenport.
“All offices are open with full staff by phone, email and postal mail,” she said.
BON HOMME SCHOOL
The Bon Homme schools have delayed its opening day of classes by one week. The district — which includes attendance centers in Tyndall, Tabor, Springfield and a Hutterite colony — has moved its new opening date to Aug. 24.
The Bon Homme School District had sent an email to parents Sunday night informing them of the school’s decision not to open classes Aug. 17 as scheduled, according to WNAX news director Jerry Oster.
The email says it is due to ‘a recent COVID-19 issue that has surfaced,’” Oster added.
The Springfield Police Department also announced the school’s decision on its social media, saying the delay was “due to coronavirus issues arising in Bon Homme County.”
The Bon Homme schools become one of the first in South Dakota to revise its opening date because of the pandemic.
Superintendent Brad Peters had not responded by press time Monday to a Press & Dakotan email seeking comment and more information.
The Bon Homme schools had been slated to open at Level 1 instruction, according to the district’s website. However, that status may change based on the current situation.
The delayed opening of school because of COVID concerns has left uncertain the status of this week’s school activities, including Friday’s football game.
RISING NUMBERS
After going a month without a verified positive test, Bon Homme County had recorded 11 positive tests in four days, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.
Of the county’s 26 cases, 13 are considered active with the other 13 considered recovered. The new cases raised moved Bon Homme County into the “substantial” community spread category.
Bon Homme County includes Mike Durfee State Prison at Springfield. As of Monday noon, the prison — which houses around 1,200 inmates — had 31 inmate tests and eight staff tests, all coming back negative for the virus.
At the Yankton Community Work Center, the tests showed one positive (with one recovered) and five negative tests among staff members. Among inmates, all six tests came back negative.
Neither the Springfield nor the Yankton prisons have recorded any COVID deaths. The prisons have not been listed as a reason for local rises in case numbers.
During Monday’s conference call with the DOH, the Press & Dakotan sought more information on the spike in Bon Homme County’s numbers.
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton weren’t immediately able to provide a source for the uptick in cases.
Charles Mix County has retained some of the state’s higher case number since the March start of the pandemic in South Dakota.
As of Monday, Charles Mix County was listed with 113 cases — 17 active and 96 recovered — with 35 patients having been hospitalized. The county was classified in the “substantial” community spread category.
Yankton County reported another four positive tests for COVID-19 Monday.
The county, which recorded its third death related to COVID-19 over the weekend, now has 157 known cases to date, of which 55 have been reported this month and 40 in the past week. There were 12 cases reported Sunday, which is an all-time, one-day high for the county. One new recovery was registered (106) Monday. There are 48 active cases.
COURTHOUSES
In Bon Homme County, the decision to close the courthouse for a day was made Friday night by County Commission Chairman Bruce Voigt, Sheriff Mark Maggs and Auditor Brunken.
The one-day courthouse closure was made as a precaution, Brunken said, “just to deep clean the courthouse and until (the commissioners) made a decision.”
Because of the pandemic, today’s commission meeting has been moved to the 4-H Building in Tyndall where social distancing is more attainable.
The Charles Mix County Commission passed a resolution last Thursday (Aug. 13), according to Auditor Davenport. The resolution reads as follows:
“Effective 8/17/2020, the Charles Mix County Commission has ordered the Courthouse to be closed to the public until further notice,” the resolution said. “We are asking all residents to conduct business with the County by mail, internet or phone. If you have business that must be conducted in person you will be required to have your temperature taken and answer a few health questions before being allowed to enter.”
Charles Mix County officials are working with state officials to stay up-to-date with the latest numbers, Davenport said. “We’re monitoring through the Department of Health website and our (county emergency manager) Mike Kotab,” she said.
Maggs, the Bon Homme County sheriff, is scheduled to meet with the commissioners at today’s meeting. On his department’s Facebook page, he asked for county residents’ patience and their optimism in moving forward with the pandemic.
The county has already closed the courthouse for more than a month earlier in 2020.
“Bear with us as we navigate these waters yet again,” he wrote.
Press & Dakotan Editor Kelly Hertz contributed to this report.
