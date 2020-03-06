The Yankton City Commission will consider a FEMA grant application for the Marne Creek properties acquisition project during the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
The commission will also discuss 2020 bridge inspections, a bid award for the Fifth Street reconstruction project, the election board, a BY Water easement and a bid award for a crosswind runway at the airport.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
