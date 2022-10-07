The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild of Yankton is hosting a “Super Star Quilt Show” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center at 800 Archery Lane, Yankton.
Many quilts will be on display by the guild’s members. A variety of sewing and craft vendors will be on site including, Sassycat Quilting, Shanty Stitchers, Angie Rempfer Longarming, Lumber Jake’s, Jan’s Mittens, Ashley Kay Creations, One Wing Wool, Vicki Cooley Barn Quilts, Heather Hegge Jewelry, and Kristi Kruse Woven Rugs. The show will also feature demonstrations, door prizes, viewer’s choice voting, scrap dive, bucket raffle, and a quilt raffle.
There is an admission fee charged.
The following demonstrations are scheduled for the weekend.
9:30 a.m. — Understanding Ombre’
10:45 a.m. — Playing with Panels
12:30 p.m. — Three-Yard Quilts
1:30 p.m. — Stripology Rulers
2:30 p.m. — Oompah Half Square Triangles
3:30 p.m. — Braided Twist Ruler
11:30 a.m. — Ten-Minute Table Runner or Placemats
12:30 p.m. — Gadgets, Tips, and Tricks
1:30 p.m. — The Art of Treasure Hunting and Wearable Art
2:30 p.m. — Wool Applique
The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting the art of quilting through education and friendship among new and experienced quilters. They meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church at 403 Broadway in Yankton. Their membership represents over 60 members from Yankton, northeast Nebraska, and surrounding communities. For more information, contact Sandy Hoffner at 605-665-4792.
