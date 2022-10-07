 The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild of Yankton is hosting a “Super Star Quilt Show” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center at 800 Archery Lane, Yankton.

Many quilts will be on display by the guild’s members. A variety of sewing and craft vendors will be on site including, Sassycat Quilting, Shanty Stitchers, Angie Rempfer Longarming, Lumber Jake’s, Jan’s Mittens, Ashley Kay Creations, One Wing Wool, Vicki Cooley Barn Quilts, Heather Hegge Jewelry, and Kristi Kruse Woven Rugs. The show will also feature demonstrations, door prizes, viewer’s choice voting, scrap dive, bucket raffle, and a quilt raffle.

