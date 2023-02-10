During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is slated to discuss an engineering agreement for repairs to a column on the Meridian Bridge.
The board will also discuss a hay lease agreement at the airport, the Ridgeway North development project and introduce an ordinance amendment regarding special events at private schools.
