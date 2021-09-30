CASES DISPOSED: SEPT. 4-10, 2021
Haily Abigail Ericsson, Burbank; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Landon Breen, 1307 Oakwood Drive, Apt. 10, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $200.00; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/ simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Caleb Ryan List, 3412 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Tyler Eugene Wernke, Yankton Trustee Unit, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Misprision of felony; $643.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dylan James Steffen, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 11, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $460.50; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud (6 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information.
Thomas Joseph Steffen, Akron, Iowa; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Jeremy Andrew Wright, 100 Richard St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Logan Armstrong, 307 Maple St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,102.50; License revoked for one year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment.
Scott Edward Williams, Mission Hill; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 15 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Establishment of speed zones; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Angela R. Larsen, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kuot Malith Nuer Maluil, 1314 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Connor David Rucktaeschel, Custer; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; $586.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Ryan Alan Lucht, 2003 Roberts St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Michael Gary Meyer, 1704 Pearl Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Abigail Lillian Rose Crites, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jan Burdette Busch, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $221.50.
Sebastian Ramos, 1105 W. 8th St. Rm. 404, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Cameo Williamson, 822 Birch Road, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Christopher D. Uhing, 1004 Pine St., Yankton; Operate motorboat without proper lights; $122.50.
Diego Alfredo Romero Sanchez, 1105 W. 8th St., Apt. 405, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mark Allen Hunsucker, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50
Jeffrey Sudbeck, 108 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kelli Dohren-Ausdemore, 109 Jackson, Apt. 4, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Suspended execution of sentence; $5,606.02; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Eight years’ probation; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information.
Wade G. Shipps, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cristian Slate, 3309 Grand Duke St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Mario Baras Orta, MLA/151 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Thomas Ray Stevens, Fordyce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $761.50.
Isaias Hernandez, Junior; Columbus, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Briana Steffes, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Suspended imposition of sentence; $250; Jail sentence of 10 days; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Suspended imposition of sentence; $396.50; Reckless driving; Suspended imposition of sentence; $396.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
John Welter, 702 Capitol St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
John Lawrence Williams, Washington, N.C.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Wesley Steven Phillippe, Cosby, Mo.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Tacanunpa W.W. Lopez, 31133 434th Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Zavier Isaiah Paul Read, Homeless, Yankton; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Tate Marksmeier, Norfolk, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Caleb Ryan List, 3412 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $228; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Paige Marie Gullikson, 1207 W. 16th St., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Douglas Kent Aune, Loveland, Colo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Paul D. Leisher III, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 15, Yankton; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.